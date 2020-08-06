Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020
These are the Samsung Galaxy buds live also known as the beams and they might just be the most innovative new troughout earbuds of 2020.
At least in terms of their kidney shaped design.
Let's get right into what's great about them, and also a few things you should know before you buy them.
They come in three colour options.
Mystic,white,black and the browns have had looks pretty sharp.
And I got to say it`s a little bit flushy.
It costs $170 or slightly more than the standard apple airports.
And they're like the air paws.
If they haven't opened design, you don't have an ear tip that you damage your ear and they're really comfortable to wear.
They're also really discreet and basically sit flush with your ear without a little white pipe sticking out from them.
Now Samsung says you should stick these in your ears in a very particular way.
It's kind of with a speaker facing down into your ears.
The 45 degree angle, however when I stick them in, it was not quite exactly how Samsung says is a little bit more horizontal and some shots it says this is not how you should do it, but it did work for me and the speakers in my ear.
So I think you just kind of have to go with what works for you.
And this did fit me very securely like that.
I have some trouble keeping the standard air pods in my ears.
With these I had no trouble they fit me really well.
I was able to run and bike with them.
And while they only have IPX to water resistant, that means they're splash resistant from certain angles.
They are sweat resistant and you can work out in them.
I really like the Galaxy Buds+, which have a noise-isolating design.
They fit me well too, and I thought they sounded really good for the money, When Samsung did noise cancelling ear buds would make something very similar to the budget plus and add noise cancelling call them the buds grow or something like that.
But instead it's these bugs live ear buds that have the noise cancelling.
Samsung calls it AMC for OpenType.
I can't say all that effective.
There have been a few earbuds that have an open or semi open design that have noise cancelling.
But I've always found that you need a really tight seal to have noise canceling really work.
These are supposed to reduce some noise in the lower frequencies and samsung talks about them blocking sound while you're riding on a train or a bus but I just didn't feel they made a huge impact on reducing ambient noise is pretty mild.
They do seem to help.
Slightly when you're listening to music or making voice calls in noisy environments with the AirPods pro and Sony wf 1000 XLR three have much better noise cancelling.
So don't buy these for the noise cancelling or you may be disappointed.
On the flip side, if you're someone who's sensitive to the Active Noise Cancelling he shouldn't bother you like the galaxy buds.
Plus, I did like how the sound is no surprise that you sound open That's where the live name comes from.
Their open airy sound doesn't feel like it's stuck in your head.
They've got 12 millimetre drivers in a big baseboard.
The bass is clunky and punchy, which is how I like it and there's nice detail in the mids and highs.
They're certainly lively sounding dynamic is the word I usually use sunwise these just aren't quite there with the best sounding true wireless earbuds like Sennheiser Momentum true wireless to the Sony's wf 1000 x Mark three, they're just not as refined as those headphones.
But they're really solid and pleasant to listen to.
And you can make some sound tweaks in the galaxy buds companion app for IOS and Android.
I did notice that the bass rolls off a little bit at higher volumes and things don't sell quite as well defined when you push the volume all the way up, especially if you're listening to attract a lot of instruments playing at once.
That tends to be par for the course for bluetooth earbuds\g still because these are open it a tendency to push the volume.
As for extra features, galaxy device owners do get a few options not available to Apple and regular Android users.
That's not surprising, since air pods partially exist to help sell more iPhones.
So it shouldn't shock anyone that Samsung would have some special features for its users.
First is a low latency gaming mode in the lab section of the app is designed to reduce latency issues while gaming that was also available for the bugs plus.
But what's totally new is a hands free fix the voice assistant option, similar to the hands free option for Siri for air pods, that allows you to activate dixi without using the ear buds touch controls, which do work well and are responsive.
If you use hands free Bixby, you do lose a little bit of battery life.
Rated up to eight hours with noise canceling off in six hours with it on.
It drops to 5.5 with noise cancelling on and Bixby always there waiting for you to wake it up.
The compact charging case has wireless charging or it also charges via USB C.
It gives you about two and a half extra charges.
It's a little unclear whether these have true multipoint Bluetooth pairing It does seem to work with galaxy devices, you can pair them with multiple galaxy devices.
And they automatically switch between those devices.
It's pretty seamless.
with iOS and Android users, that's regular Android users.
It's a little bit more complicated.
You have to manually switch between them.
They don't seem to be paired simultaneously to two devices at once.
You can also pair these two Windows computers using Microsoft's swift pair.
The Galaxy buds plus did a good job of reducing background noise when you're making voice calls and these do two, there are two microphones on the outside of each bud and one on the inside.
And while they don't completely muffle sound around you, they do a good job of tamping down ambient noise and also picking up your voice.
People I spoke to they could hear me well, even when I had street noise playing pretty loudly in the background.
I spent a lot of time talking about the sound and the features of these earbuds but it's really they're designed that the standout feature I Get a lot of these types of earbuds in for you and this is the first one in a while that I thought was really innovative and different.
They're pretty unique looking to street and not only do they fit securely, but they're comfortable to wear for long periods.
Alas, the noise cancelling isn't what I hoped it would be.
But it is a challenge to do with open earbuds like these Even though they're easily among the best earbuds of 2020 I'm David Carter for CNET.
Thanks for watching and let me know what you think in the comments section.
