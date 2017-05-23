Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book a great Windows 10 tablet, but no Surface Pro
[MUSIC] You wouldn't be a fool to compare the Samsung Galaxy Book to the Microsoft Surface Pro. It's a big and powerful Windows 10 tablet that has a keyboard cover and stylus. Unlike the Surface though, it includes the accessories with the base price Which starts at $1300. Yeah it's expensive, but so is the Microsoft Surface. The 12 inch Galaxy Book features a fanless 7th gen Intel Core i5 processor and a beautiful super AMOLED screen, which is comparable to some high-end TVs. It's not necessarily made for binge watching, as much as it is working on the go. But if you find yourself occasionally using it as a portable TV, I wouldn't blame you. It is a little heavy for handheld use though, so you'll want to use the stand. The Galaxy Book depends on its keyboard case as a kickstand, so it's limited to a few different configurations. In comparison, the Surface has a kickstand that sits in any position. On the plus side, since you don't have the extra girth of a kickstand, you get a rather svelte looking large tablet. The rounded edges on the Galaxy Book also make it look more like an Ipad Pro than a boxy Surface. The keyboard accessory itself is fine. It's comfortable enough, and I really like the buttery smooth texture of the chassis. But, it felt sloppy to type on, if not on a completely flat surface. To be fair, this is typical of folio type keyboards. And one of the big reasons why the kickstand on the surface is such a elegant alternative Performance live did pretty well at multi tasking. Using split screen mode and having multiple apps running at the same time didn't cause any problem. Chrome was a little buggy and crossed that time. In typical Microsoft manner, Edge Browser performed a lot smoother. The top half of the tablet did get a little hot after a long period of heavy use. Since I mostly used it while propped up on the stand, I wasn't too bothered. We haven't finished battery testing on it, but results look promising. Samsung estimates and 11 hour battery life. And after two runs, it's averaging about 10.2 hours. While comparable to the Surface line, the keyboard accessory for the Samsung Galaxy Book, this doesn't live up To the streamlined design of the Microsoft Surface tablet. But, if you don't care about that, the Gatsby book is a great option.