Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G close-up

CES 2012
Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G close-upOne of MetroPCS' two new LTE phones, the Galaxy Attain 4G is a great fit for the no-contract carrier.
Transcript
Hey, everyone. I'm Jessica Dolcourt for CNET here at CES 2012 at the CNET stage taking a 1st look today at the Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G. This is a new phone for MetroPCS that was just announced here at the show. I have to say it's pretty nice. So MetroPCS is a new contract carrier. This phone is one of the new ones to ride it's 4G LTE network. It's pretty nice. It's a silvery color, fairly light. It's got this kind of texture display. So it does look really nice and it's pretty good to hold, comfortable in the hand. Has these physical keys below the screen which I think add a little bit of interest. Now, the phone has a 3.5 inch display. And it runs Android, Gingerbread 2.3. The camera specs are 3.2 megapixels for the back and there is a front facing camera. So they're not gonna be the best pictures and videos that you've ever seen but they'll definitely suffice. It will be available in January for $199.99 after a $50 mail in rebate. So if this looks like the kind of phone for you, then you don't have to wait too long. I'm Jessica Dolcourt for CNET and this is the Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G for MetroPCS.