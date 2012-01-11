Your video, "Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G close-up "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2012

Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G close-up

One of MetroPCS' two new LTE phones, the Galaxy Attain 4G is a great fit for the no-contract carrier.
1:23 /
Transcript
Hey, everyone. I'm Jessica Dolcourt for CNET here at CES 2012 at the CNET stage taking a 1st look today at the Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G. This is a new phone for MetroPCS that was just announced here at the show. I have to say it's pretty nice. So MetroPCS is a new contract carrier. This phone is one of the new ones to ride it's 4G LTE network. It's pretty nice. It's a silvery color, fairly light. It's got this kind of texture display. So it does look really nice and it's pretty good to hold, comfortable in the hand. Has these physical keys below the screen which I think add a little bit of interest. Now, the phone has a 3.5 inch display. And it runs Android, Gingerbread 2.3. The camera specs are 3.2 megapixels for the back and there is a front facing camera. So they're not gonna be the best pictures and videos that you've ever seen but they'll definitely suffice. It will be available in January for $199.99 after a $50 mail in rebate. So if this looks like the kind of phone for you, then you don't have to wait too long. I'm Jessica Dolcourt for CNET and this is the Samsung Galaxy Attain 4G for MetroPCS.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video