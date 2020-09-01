Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is packed full of innovations.
It's a smartphone made for dreamers and doers and drivers of change.
And we can't wait to see the way you reimagine the smartphone itself.
We're letting our users personalize their Z Fold 2 Which is why we offer the full two in multiple colors and custom hinge options.
You can really make this one of a kind smartphone your own.
You can pick your phone's color and customize its hinge with four dynamic color options.
Here I've got mystic black Which goes really nicely with the splash of metallic gold.
Once you've decided on the color combination, you can choose from several accessories including a soft premium leather case and a slim standing cover made of RMF fiber, the galaxy fold two and the experiences that come with it can be yours on September 18.
Pre orders start today, so don't wait to reserve yours now.
We are pleased to offer galaxy's the premier service, which provides on demand concierge support from a dedicated team of product experts.
He will now be easier than ever to connect one on one with experts and discover how to unlock unique experiences.
Galaxy Z2 owners will also be provided with a one time device protection against accidental display damage within one year of purchase.
The Galaxy z premier service extends to our entire foldable lineup, including the galaxy fold, and z flip.
And in case you missed it, the 5G version of the galaxy z flip launched in August.
The limited galaxy fold to Tom brown edition will launch from September 25.
You'll be able to pre order this special edition in select market starting today.
It's truly limited with only 5000 units available globally.
So you don't want to miss it.
at Samsung.
We're changing the shape of technology.
We've broken new ground in the mobile industry and the galaxy fold to unlock entirely new experiences, experiences that are only possible with its unique foldable form.
The z fo two will empower you to do more and to be more, more productive, more creative More you.
We can't wait to see how your journey unfolds with it.
Thank you.
