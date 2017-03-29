Samsung Connect Home is a router and smart home hub in one

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Samsung announced it's first WiFi system at the Galaxy S8 event in New York City. This Samsung Connect Home is similar to what we saw with Google WiFi. It's an attractive and compact router that is designed to be easy to use. You can purchase just the single router, or pick up multiple devices that can be used as network extenders, to expand your WiFi coverage throughout your house or apartment. The Connect Home is all about making it easy for average consumers to improve their Wi-Fi network. Everything from setting it up to managing your home network is done through the Samsung Connect app. This app can also be used to manage Samsung branded smart home appliances, such as the companies family hub refrigerator. Now what's really important is that the router will also work as a hub for Samsung SmartThings Home Automation System and the app will let you program a control SmartThings compatible devices from third party vendors. So that means you'll no longer need a separate SmartThings Hub. We're still waiting on pricing and release information but Samsung did say that it to plans offer a pro version that will come with five units and offer faster Wi-Fi speeds and more coverage. For full specs and to see the latest information on the Samsung Connect Home, check out our full write up over at Cnet.com

