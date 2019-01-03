Tech Today

Roku goes mobile, Google's Project Soli gets approval

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Roku is going mobile to take on Amazon Prime's paid video channels. A company known for its streaming boxes is now offering an app that will let users pay for premium content like Showtime and Starz. This update will also affect the mobile app, as those who sign up for premium channels Will have access to them on their smart devices as well. Google's Project Soli, a gesture-based system uses radar to understand hand movements has received approval from the FCC. The concern was that the technology operated at a high-power level might disturb other electronics. But Google says the tech is safe enough to even use on an airplane. [MUSIC] Finally Windows 10 has surpassed Windows 7 in total market share meaning more of the world's computers are running Microsoft's latest operating system. As of September last year it's been installed on over 700 million devices. In terms of OS market share Windows commands a dominating position Being installed on 86% of the world's computers with Mac software sitting around 11% and Linux at just under 3%. [MUSIC] You could see it today with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]
