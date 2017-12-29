RIP: The tech that left us this year

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
As the year winds to a close, we look back on all the technology that died in 2017. This year, we saw multiple Microsoft products meet their blue screen of death. In April, Microsoft ended life support for Windows Vista. In October, the company hung up on Windows Phone. Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore tweeted that, no new features are being worked on for the mobile operating system. That same month Microsoft also called it quits for the Groove Music subscription service. And the company discontinued the Kinect motion sensing system for the Xbox 360 and Xbox 1. Plenty of luxury tech lost its shine Vertu made expensive cell phones made of gold and snake skin, but the British company went bell up in July. Also extinct are 3D televisions. LG and Sony were the last two major manufacturers to support 3D tv, but stopped doing so for this year's models. Remember juicero? The $400 wifi connected juicer, Felt the squeeze when it became apparent that you could just bypass the overpriced machine by hand squeezing juice bags into a glass. Some classic tech also met it's end. Apple let go of it's Shuffle and Nano MP3 players, and AIM, AOL's instant messenger service logged off for good. AIM defined what chat was for an entire generation, but many turned their back on their buddy list when smartphones and social media made AIM irrelevant.