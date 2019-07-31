Ring's partnership with police means more false alarms

Transcript
[MUSIC] And finally, today's main story. More than 225 police departments have partnered with Amazon's Ring, the video doorbell that let's you record who's at your door. They have access to a special police portal that sends them crime alerts when residents post them to the Neighbor's App. Report now finds out about two thirds of those crime alerts are not really crime. Most of the alerts sent to police or just have people walking around or them driving in neighborhoods. In one case somebody called police on a detective at her door after the police responded to another alert she had already sent So it seems like the neighbors app and ring are Causing more problems than they are solving crimes. Is that actually what's going on? That's not to say that Ring doesn't solve any crimes at all. I mean, it's credited with helping solve multiple murders in different states They do stop some porch package thieves- Right. And things like that. But that seems to be the exception to the rule, where the majority of these cases are Just of people. There's a man at my door that I don't know who it is, that could be somebody trying to steal your package, that could also just be somebody knocking on your door asking if you heard about the good word of the day. [LAUGH] Or asking for donations, or asking for votes, or anything like that. The point is that, you know, the majority of these posts that police are having to investigate Are not always crimes and, it leads to a lot of false alarms. It's kind of like a digital like ding **** ditch going on now. what is what does ring actually say about this? So rings actually supports the increased police calls. They say that false alarms have always been a thing and the whole point of ring is to be able to call police That being said though, that doesn't really address the fact that it takes resources away from police officers that could be investigating actual credible leads as opposed to person who is scared of a car driving around the block three times.
From article: Alerts from Amazon Ring are often false alarms

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

56 episodes

Alphabet City

58 episodes

CNET Top 5

822 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

313 episodes

Tech Today

938 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Ring's partnership with police means more false alarms

1:54

Ring's doorbell alerts to cops are buzzing with false alarms (The Daily Charge, 7/31/2019)

5:04

5G means more than just fast downloads to your phone

4:09

Capital One's data breach and how criminals could use the stolen data

1:50

5G's not just for phones - Cars, robots, even doctors have big change ahead (The Daily Charge, 7/30/2019)

8:33

Is the new T-Mobile worth switching to? (The Daily Charge, 7/29/2019)

5:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

Three new iPhone 11 models coming in September, rumor has it

8:10

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer: Should you buy it?

2:34

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Capital One's data breach and how criminals could use the stolen data

1:50

Sony's X950G brings faster Android TV but isn't the best value

2:14

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Sony's X950G brings faster Android TV but isn't the best value

2:14

Ikea's Symfonisk speakers take Sonos into wacky and affordable new directions

1:46

Moto E6: Hands-on with Motorola's $150 phone

1:36

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer: Should you buy it?

2:34

Tertill robot weed trimmer actually works

1:57

The Acer Predator Triton 900 has a flippin' practical design

3:54

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Check out Firefox's new content-blocking tools

1:38

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know

1:43

Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals

1:26