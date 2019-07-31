Ring's partnership with police means more false alarms
Transcript
And finally, today's main story.
More than 225 police departments have partnered with Amazon's Ring, the video doorbell that let's you record who's at your door.
They have access to a special police portal that sends them crime alerts when residents post them to the Neighbor's App.
Report now finds out about two thirds of those crime alerts are not really crime.
Most of the alerts sent to police or just have people walking around or them driving in neighborhoods.
In one case somebody called police on a detective at her door after the police responded to another alert she had already sent
So it seems like the neighbors app and ring are Causing more problems than they are solving crimes.
Is that actually what's going on?
That's not to say that Ring doesn't solve any crimes at all.
I mean, it's credited with helping solve multiple murders in different states They do stop some porch package thieves-
Right.
And things like that.
But that seems to be the exception to the rule, where the majority of these cases are
Just of people.
There's a man at my door that I don't know who it is, that could be somebody trying to steal your package, that could also just be somebody knocking on your door asking if you heard about the good word of the day.
[LAUGH]
Or asking for donations, or asking for votes, or anything like that.
The point is that, you know, the majority of these posts that police are having to investigate
Are not always crimes and, it leads to a lot of false alarms.
It's kind of like a digital like ding **** ditch going on now.
what is what does ring actually say about this?
So rings actually supports the increased police calls.
They say that false alarms have always been a thing and the whole point of ring is to be able to call police
That being said though, that doesn't really address the fact that it takes resources away from police officers that could be investigating actual credible leads as opposed to person who is scared of a car driving around the block three times.