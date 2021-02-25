Review: Motorola One 5G Ace is a $400 phone you can buy for $20
This is the Motorola one 5G.
It's a brand new 5G phone that you can buy for $20.
$20, is that right?
So typo?
When I sit up to review the one 5G is I immediately ran into a problem.
Am I reviewing a $400 phone, a $300 phone or a $20 phone, Motorola list the price of an unlocked One 5G Ace for $400.
But it's been discounted on other sites to $280.
And for a limited time, you can get a Motorola one, 5G Ace for $20.
And that's when you port an existing phone number to Metro by T Mobile.
The Keck.
Well, there really isn't one.
The $20 version is locked to T Mobile, but for only six months.
So if I had to sum up the Motorola one, 5G's I would say is a good $400 phone, it's a great $300 phone and absolutely fantastic $20 phone.
If this phone seems familiar it's because there is the $445 Motorola1 5G that came out last year, and it's still available through AT&T Verizon.
That phone is exactly the same as this one I'll be it has a few features the ACE does not.
Since both phones are so incredibly similar, I encourage you to watch my Motorola one 5G review video on CNET and this review I want to focus on four things.
The first is this is a heavy phone It was 212 brands and they give some perspective.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra weighs 229 grams and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 228 grams.
So, the ace isn't the heaviest phone, but it is heavy.
And that's mean all the interesting because it has a plastic back we could think toward make it still lighter.
Undoubtedly a lot of the weight comes from the second thing I want to talk about which is the battery.
The one inside the ACE is 5000 milliamp hours and in my testing it got through a day and a half no problem in automated two days on a single charge.
I also ran a battery test on the ACE playing a loop video back at 50% brightness and at the time I'm recording this video, the eighth is still going so check out CNET For updates to my written review.
The third thing I want to talk about is the display.
It has a 6.7 inch LCD screen, and I guess I did the punch out for the single selfie camera.
It's very attractive and looks contemporary.
The screen has a full HD plus resolution and support for HDR 10 In everyday use, it was good though I wish it was brighter, especially when I go outside.
I should also note that absent on the ACE is the 90 hertz high refresh rate screen that was found on the 2020 Motorola 1 5G as much as I enjoyed that high refresh rate screen.
I think it's a wise omission on this phone.
And that brings me to number four, the cameras.
The ace has a main wide-angle camera and ultra wide-angle camera, a macro camera and a single selfie camera.
The main forty eight megapixel camera uses pixel binning to combine multiple pixels into one.
This helps reduce image noise and increase the brightness.
And I got to say, I'm impressed with many of the photos I was able to take.
With the main camera on the ace.
But nearly all of the photos I liked were taken in bright lighting or good lighting.
And as light gotten more dim and they got darker out, the quality of photos came more hit or miss.
And noise reduction make details in the photos too soft.
Last, let me mention that the ACE runs a Snapdragon 765 five d chip, the same as last year's one 5g and comes with Android 10.
Now for a $400 phone.
I wish it shipped with Android 11.
As for a $300 phone or a $20 phone, Android 10 is just fine.
And that brings me back to price, but there's the $20 deal from T-Mobile Metro which is incredible, but it's a limited time and it means you have to be on T-Mobile Metro, but Motorola does have a solid track record for discounting it's phones throughout the year, so That $400 price we see on the ACE right now.
Maybe it's $300 in a couple weeks.
Who knows?
I'm not saying it will be.
But also right now, you can buy last year's Motorola one 5G locks to either at&t or Verizon, for $300.
And if you're already on at&t or Verizon and you're not planning on switching carriers.
I gotta say that's the way I would go.
Especially if you can handle all the carrier bloatware that comes with it.
And while the Motorola One 5G Ace is undeniably affordable, it's not the only affordable 5G phone.
In fact, its biggest competitor is this, the $300 One Plus Nord 10 5G.
And to be honest, if you're looking at an affordable 5G phone specifically for 5G It's definitely worth taking a look at the OnePlus.
So that's all I got.
But now I wanna hear from you guys.
What do you think about the Motorola One 5G Ace?
Are you considering buying one?
Would you get it for $20?
What do you think of it compared to the OnePlus Nord 10 5G?
Throw your thoughts in the comments.
