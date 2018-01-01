Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET Top 5
Resolve to be like Mark Zuckerberg for 2018 (Top 5)The Facebook founder takes on some intense challenges every year. Here's what you can learn from the billionaire.
Transcript
These are the top five New Year's resolutions you should make to be like Mark Zuckerberg. Mark Zuckerberg is a billioner genius who run Facebook. Maybe following his footsteps could be useful for anyone. If you didn't know, the Facebook founder sets yearly challenges to improve himself. Here is how you can follow the way of the Zuck in a new year. And number five, dress for the job you want. In 2009, Mark Zuckerberg wore a tie to work everyday, why? He explained that he wanted to signal to everyone at Facebook that this was a serious year for us. My tie was a symbol of how serious and important a year this was and I wore it everyday to show this. So if you wanna make moves at work, maybe dress for success, yes I realize the more that dorky T-shirt is part of the job. And number four, say thank you. In 2014 Zuckerberg explained that he will write a thank you note everyday be emailed or hand written letter, that's right instead of just clicking a like button or responding with Thumbs up emoji. How about actually expressing gratitude to people it's really easy to complain but to commit yourself to tell someone thank you note will help you be a better human being. Coming in at number three expand your world view. Mark Zuckerberg has to be a busy guy. But, in some of his personal challenges, he has forced himself to grow. In 2010 he learned Mandarin. In 2013, he challenged himself to meet one new person everyday outside of Facebook. Then, in 2015 he read a new book every other week. Are you busier than Mark Zuckerberg? Are you sure? Just doing any one of these challenges would help you expand your world. To me, the 2013 resolution of meeting people seems the most difficult but maybe that's the most worthwhile then? That brings us to number two, kill your own food. In 2011, Mark Zuckerberg became a vegetarian, sort of. He would only eat the meat of animals he had killed and butchered himself. Probably Zuckerberg said I don't have any issue with anything people choose to eat but I do think they should take responsibility and be thankful for what they eat rather than trying to ignore where they came from. So, maybe you don't want to take this resolution literally but you can try not to turn a blind eye to things in general. And a number one way to meet your #zuckgoals is to improve your home. Home, In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg's personal challenge was to build a simple AI, to run his home and help with his work. He said he wanted something like Jarvis in Iron Man. Now, any normal person can get an Amazon Echo or Google Google Home with smart home accessories to have a conversation with their house. Zuck wanted to build his own in a cave with a box of scraps. Wait that was Tony Stark. Anyway by December 2016 Zuckerberg outlined how he successfully built his AI. He could Can talk to on his phone and computer, the AI also can learn his taste as well as learn new words and concepts. Maybe you don't need to go as far as Zuckerberg but why not try it on the small scale. Special thanks to Bridgette Carrie for helping out on this episode, are you going to try any of Zuckerberg's challenges? Let us know, I am Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.