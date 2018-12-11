Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

This is now the fourth hearing in a serious of ridiculous hearings on a free speech of internet companies.
A significant portion of this hearing was a waste of time because the First Amendment protects private individuals' and corporations' free speech rights.
And if consumers were not getting the search results they wanted, We're not giving the videos that they wanted to see.
They might start moving to your competitors.
Isn't that right?
Every Monday when I run my management meetings yes we worry about users have a lot of choices we hard to earn their trust every week.
Now I'm gonna realtime Google search.
For a very similar term.
I'm going to change one word so I'm going to search for Congressman Steve King, and I'm going to hit the news tab.
First article that pops up is from ABC News, and it says "Steve Kings racist immigration talk prompts calls for congressional censure".
That's a negative article.
But you don't have the people at Google sitting there thinking, and trying to modify search results every time Steve King comes up a negative article appears.
That's not what's happening, right?
We always operate for any query with the same set of principles.
We are trying to reflect what is currently, if it is news-worthy, what is currently being discussed.
About that phrase.
Thank you.
So let me just conclude here by stating the obvious.
If you want positive search results, do positive things.
If you don't want negative search results, don't do negative things.
And to some of my colleagues across the aisle, if you're getting bad press articles and bad search results, don't blame Google or Facebook or Twitter.
Consider blaming yourself.
I yield back.
Tech Industry
Up Next
US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him
2:02
Biggest tech stories of 2018
4:45
Are iPhones really banned in China?
1:33
EU clamps down on tech in 2018
1:11
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 can enable 4K portrait mode video
1:02
Here's what Google Lens can do with Snapdragon 855 and 5G
1:19
The bendable glass that’s shaping up to cover foldable phones
4:06
Hulu's next commercial break may be whenever you pause your binge
2:30
Qualcomm gives us a glimpse of our future in 5G
2:27
Ring creates a digital neighborhood watch with Neighbors app