Relativity Space Launches World's First 3D Printed Rocket

Mar 23, 2023 Science

Speaker 1: Ten nine. Clear the tower. [00:00:30] Put over and over starting. Speaker 2: Look at that blue. [00:01:00] If you can hear me over the cheering. The vehicle is now headed down range in an easterly direction over the Atlantic Ocean. Our next ascent milestone is Max Q. Around 80 seconds. Speaker 1: What is super Switch over at the station? [00:01:30] Max Q Speaker 2: <laugh>. We're on our way to making a new history. Terran Cameron. Ready to play it today. You just heard that call out indicating Terran won. Just made it through [00:02:00] Max Q. We just completed a major step in proving to the world that 3D printed rockets are structurally viable. Up next, we'll be looking for a call out. That stage one performance is nominal [00:03:00] as you can see it. We were waiting for miko and opera stage ignition. This means that we had a main engine cutoff for stage one and directly following that we had second stage ignition, which you can see the Aon vacuum engine in that beautiful [00:03:30] view in the night Sky. Reminder, there is no fairing for this maiden launch as we don't have a customer payload, but we do instead have a memento of the.