Recycle old tech, sell unwanted gadgets: Tech Today



In today's tech news, make way for all those new holiday gifts by recycling or selling older devices.

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Have unwanted techies from the holidays or maybe you're making room for new gear. Get rid of gadgets responsibly by recycling. Big bucks retailers like Best Buy, Staples and GameStop all offer in store options. Some retailers like Amazon also have financial incentives like gift cards to trading in working in devices. Check with your carrier too as Verizon and AT&amp;T offer account credit for eligible phones. Apple lets you turn in any Apple device at a store or online. Recycling robots take apart old iPhones and separate components for reuse. You could also resell devices online through sites like Gazelle, Swappa, or uSell. Ebay offers a valet service that will list your item for you. If your device is broken or damaged ecoATM physical kiosks will assess its condition and offer an on the spot cash exchange. Locations can be found across the US. Before you recycle or sell make sure you delete your data from the device. This includes backing up photos, contacts, and securely wiping the phone. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app, in the Apple app store.



1:09 December 27, 2016
In today's tech news, make way for all those new holiday gifts by recycling or selling older devices.
