Q Acoustics M2 offers compact size and clear sound

In 2018 Soundbases are making a comeback and with them comes the new Q Acoustics M2. This is a $349 Soundbase which offers a decent amount of features, including bluetooth and an HDMI input. Unlike their counterparts Soundbars, a Soundbase is designed to be a literal base for your TV, and it's better for smaller televisions. Which have a centralized pedestal stand. The M2 is a compact sound base less than 2 feet across. But it feels sturdy, and it's ready to hold TVs up to 25 kilograms or 55 pounds in weight. The sound base is covered in a matte black finish and it has a steel grille across the front. The unit features a power button on top which functions as a source selector, changing color according to the input. The speaker also includes a dinky credit card remote, but these are easy to lose and I'd suggest using the tv controller or getting a universal model instead. The speaker includes two balance mode radiators on the front and these offer a wider sweet spot than most speakers. So people on the ends of the couch don't miss out. Plus it has a built in subwoofer on the bottom. Don't expect bowel-shaking bass from it though. And unfortunately, there's no subwoofer output to add more low end. The M2 offers clear sound, something we've heard from other Q Acoustics products, making dialogue perfectly intelligible. And that's what makes it worth the price of admission alone. But if you push it for action movies or music, the lean sound balance doesn't really have anywhere to go. The Q Acoustics M2 is likeable enough. But for the money there are better alternatives. Including the fluon's A40 or the Zvox SoundBase 670.
Q Acoustics M2

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
The Q Acoustics M2 is a compact sound base with clean sonics and a handy HDMI connection, but competing units deliver more impact for home theater.
Read full review
$349.99
See all prices

