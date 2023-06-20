Purple Restore Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Premium Collection 7:11 Watch Now

Purple Restore Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Premium Collection

Jun 20, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So purple has a brand new lineup of mattresses and we're gonna be reviewing the first one in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm Messina. And we have our solar review of the Purple Restore Mattress. You might notice that this is the Purple Restore premiere right behind me. That's cuz we're testing out pretty much all the new purple beds and this one is really hard to move and they look pretty much the same. But rest assured, we have thoroughly tested out the Purple Restore mattress and we're gonna [00:00:30] be talking all about it, including what it's actually made of, what it feels like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and what is different about this bed in comparison to the old Purple Hybrid, which this one seems to be a kind of direct replacement for. Now instead of shipping in a box, this bed arrives in a large bag and it should come with complimentary white glove delivery. This means that a local delivery team is gonna show up and set the mattress for you full size, which is pretty cool, and you still get the same trial period and the same free returns as you normally would. We'll be linking more information about all the policies down below in the description if you wanna learn more about them. Just know that you shouldn't have to do any of the heavy lifting to un bagg this mattress. It should be done for you at no extra cost. Now let's briefly talk about the whole Purple Mattress update before we get into the mattress itself. So they still have their more essential collection, which includes the purple New day mattress, the purple original, and the purple plus. Speaker 1: This line of mattresses, the premium collection seems to be a [00:01:30] replacement for the purple hybrid lineup of beds that we've reviewed in the past. And then they introduced a new luxe lineup, which we'll also be talking about in the future. So the Purple Restore mattress is the most basic model of the premium collection. They also have the Restore Plus and the Restore premiere, which is the one right behind me. So we'll be doing a ton of content about all the new purple beds. Make sure you check down below in the description for what we have up to date. It's a very long process to test these beds out, so we're going to go through them one at a time as we receive [00:02:00] them. And the first one we got is the Purple Restore Mattress, which seems to be kind of a direct replacement for the old version of the Purple Hybrid. Speaker 1: This bed does use pocketed coils as main support layer, and this means it's gonna be pretty nice and bouncy and responsive and be nice and durable and supportive over the long haul, especially for heavier body types. The Essential collection uses foam for their support bases. All of the premium and lux collections use coils right above those coils. You have a very thin layer of a comfort slash transition foam. Most mattresses will have some layer [00:02:30] of foam between the support layer, whether it be foam or coils, and the primary comfort layer above. And then right above this transition layer you have, you guessed it, the purple gel Flex Grid. As far as we can tell, the gel Flex Grid remains the same on this mattress in comparison to the older models. And that makes a lot of sense because this is kind of purple secret sauce as it were. Speaker 1: This stuff is almost resembling a Dr. SHO's insoles. This really squishy, stretchy gel-like material that gives all the purple beds a very unique feel. You would describe the feel [00:03:00] of this mattress as a super responsive gel-like feel. It's very unlike anything you probably ever tried on a mattress before, and we're pleased to report that on these new purple beds. That unique feel remains there because that is really what makes a purple mattress a purple mattress. One thing you should probably expect if you order a purple mattress like this is that when you first lay down on it, I'm guessing you'll have a pretty strong reaction. A lot of people who try one out will think it's incredible and it's the most comfortable thing they've ever laid down on. And other people just think it's a little bit strange. [00:03:30] This is just because it is such a unique material that you can't really find in any other mattress. Speaker 1: I would definitely utilize the full a hundred night trial period with the Purple Mattress. If you're a bit unsure on the comfort level right off the bat, your body does kind of adjust to the feel of this bed. I know it did for me, although I really enjoy the feel of the bed right off the bat. Maybe you don't, but just really make sure you utilize that trial period and don't be afraid to return a mattress. A lot of people seem to think that in order to return a bed, you somehow have to put it back in the packaging and ship it back to the company. That's not the case at all. We'll try [00:04:00] and post some kind of guide in the description about how to return a mattress. It's actually a pretty easy process that you shouldn't really have to do any heavy lifting for. Speaker 1: So overall, I would say the construction of the Purple Restore mattress gives it that super unique gel-like feel that is very proprietary to the purple mattresses. Let's move over to the subject of firmness now. And this is where the Purple Restore mattress really differentiates itself from the old Purple Hybrid mattress. So it comes in two firmness options instead of one a soft and a firm. The one that we were able to test out is the firm model and we found that to be around a medium firm and our [00:04:30] firmness scale, which is pretty much in line with the old purple hybrid. This means it's gonna be a great option for back stomach and combination sleepers and certain size sleepers as well. If you are a lightweight individual, you generally feel bed sweet, a bit firmer than someone heavier like me. So this might not be ideal for you, but I think most side sleepers should be able to at least get by on it. Speaker 1: Okay, but now you actually have the soft option, which we unfortunately haven't been able to test out quite yet. But I would wager that it's gonna be around a medium on the firmer scale, which makes it more accommodating to strict side sleepers. This guest is based on information available [00:05:00] on Purple's website and from the other purple beds in this collection that we've tested out. Either way, if you are looking for a more side sleeper friendly mattress, I would try out the soft model over the firm model because it's gonna be softer no matter what. Firmness is very objective based on your body weight like I mentioned. So if you are a heavy person like me, maybe the firm model will be better overall. But I think it's really nice that they introduced two firmness options available with this mattress and all the other ones available in this premium collection. Speaker 1: Now let's move over to start talking about pricing. And this bed is pretty expensive overall, despite being the most affordable. [00:05:30] In this premium collection, you're looking at about $2,300 for a queen size, which definitely puts it closer to that luxury tier when it comes to price. Now purple is pretty inconsistent with their discounts from what we've seen. They will offer some kind of discount around major holidays. I think the next one coming up is 4th of July. Then after that you'll probably have to wait toward Labor Day or something like that. But if you are looking to save the most money on a purple mattress, waiting for a holiday is probably the way to go because discounts are pretty scarcity year round. Whatever we're able to find. We'll put it down below in the description. [00:06:00] And mattress brands do change their pricing structures around pretty often since Purple has been doing a update to their mattress lineup. Speaker 1: Maybe this price will increase or go down shortly. We're not really sure. So just make sure you look down below in the description for what's current and if we can find any discounts. And that leaves us with a question, who should consider getting a Purple Restore mattress for themselves? And I think this is for someone who is really interested in purple but really wants it to be a hybrid model. I think there is a lot to like about this bed. I'm a huge fan of purple. I think people who do enjoy the feel [00:06:30] of the Purple Mattress material will probably really, really like it and get some really fantastic sleep. I know I did when I slept on a purple mattress. If you're looking for something noticeably soft, you do have the soft model of this bed, but you also have the purple original and the purple plus, which are more affordable and I think more geared towards side sleepers. Speaker 1: But again, if you want a hybrid bed, this is probably gonna be your best bet and we will be having reviews of the Purple Restore Plus and the Purple Restore Premier coming out soon, which are more expensive, fancier versions of the basic Purple Restore. Let let's know what you [00:07:00] think rest time below in the comment section. We'd love to get your thoughts and again, tons of stuff in the description. So be sure to take a look.