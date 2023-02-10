PSVR 2 Unboxing 3:41 Watch Now

PSVR 2 Unboxing

Feb 10, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: All right. I got a big new box here. What is inside? I'm gonna guess it's the new PlayStation VR two. Oh, this little, this little paper bits inside. That's exciting. The packing materials. Speaker 2: Ooh, Speaker 1: I don't know if everyone retail is gonna get their, you know, tissue paper and, and you know, Easter, Easter, uh, uh, basket filling here, but we'll see. This is the VR 2 cents [00:00:30] charging station. Okay. That's kind of cool. I did not know I was getting this. And here is the main box. It's about this. You know what, this is pretty much exactly the same as the original PSVR box was very similar size and shape. I'm gonna get rid of this, so I'm just gonna have to sweep that up later. And this is the, uh, this is the box. And you can see the controllers are very different, uh, than on the first gin where they were the old PlayStation move controllers. Give that a little split right there. Speaker 2: [00:01:00] Ooh. Speaker 1: All right. Oh, wait, there's more tape. And I'm gonna cut this open. There we go. Inside little cardboard box. See what that is. It's probably a cable instruction. Manual and cable. Okay. Put that down here. Oh, here's a controllers. Nice. I'm very excited about these because it's such a huge leap over the original PSVR controllers. Look at that slick. Nice. [00:01:30] There's one right here. And I've got another one right here. You know, these are very similar to like, something like the Oculus Quest controllers. What else is in the box? That's it. Just a headset. And then inside here, Speaker 1: Here it is. And I really always appreciated how slim and compact, uh, even the first generation of this was. Obviously outside cameras here, so you don't need [00:02:00] the little PlayStation webcam. Uh, one single, uh, u s BBC cable. That's all you need to hook it up. Okay, so let's see. We've got the, the actual headset right here. We've got the two controllers. Uh, I also have a charging dot. You're gonna have to buy this separately. And of course, uh, it resolves to a u s BBC cable. There's an extra connection cable here, U SB A to see off, to figure out what that's for. And this looks like headset. A headset. And you have different size little ear things in there. So, uh, you know, if you want to use it [00:02:30] with earphones, it comes with those built in. Uh, the original PSVR came with a little set of earbuds as well. You know what, let's take a look at this, uh, charging dock. Kind of like that. This is an unexpected bonus. I was not expecting to get, to get one of these. Let's see what's in here. All right. This looks pretty basic, but I like it. Nice little charging dock. Speaker 1: Oh, that's nice. I like that [00:03:00] a lot. Speaker 1: And also in the box, you've got, uh, power cable for it. Oh, look at that. And you have to put in these little, um, wireless charging things right here. That's cool too. They're probably in this box. Wow. That's a big piece of cardboard for two tiny, tiny, tiny little things right there. Nice. All right. Well, that's what you get in the box with the, um, wireless charging dock, which again, is sold separately. But [00:03:30] I'm very excited to have PSVR two, the optional dock, all the cables. I need headphones and little adapter things. All right. Here.