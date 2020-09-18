PS5 preorders run into problems, FBI director warns voters about social media

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Sony PlayStation 5 pre orders did not go as expected. Originally, pre orders were to open on September 17. Instead, they opened up at retailers like Wal-Mart and Amazon on the 16th, some replacing their pre orders for sale on ebay. Microsoft seemingly responded and announced it would start pre orders for its next Xbox consoles at 8am. Pacific on September 22. At a hearing FBI Director Christopher Ray said that voters should not get their election information from social media. Instead, he says that you need to go to your local election officials website To get information about where, when and how to vote. Ray also warned that Russia is looking to influence the 2020 US presidential election. The 3DS has been discontinued by Nintendo. The handheld was on the market for almost a decade. Debuting in. 2011 this discontinuation applies to all kinds of 3ds variants, including the 3ds new 3ds the 2ds and the new 2ds XL. Reports say that the company is working on a new revision of its wildly popular Nintendo Switch that could arrive next year. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com [MUSIC]

