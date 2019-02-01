Property Brothers' Las Vegas home: Waterslide, game room and green tech
Here we are at Jonathan and Drew Scott's house in beautiful and sunny Las Vegas.
They're gonna give us a home tour, and let's walk in and check it out right now.
Right on time [LAUGH].
Hey.
How are you?
Come on in.
See, no need to hang out on the strip.
Have I matched your beard game?
Even more.
Even more so.
Well done, sir.
Welcome to the Scott family compound.
This looks pretty impressive.
I moved to Vegas just over ten years ago and I looked for quite a long time for a house that would look for us cuz we wanted to have the ability to have all the Family over, everybody stayed.
But we like to entertain so I wanted somewhere with a grand central space.
And as soon as I sent Drew the pictures of this place he's like, [SOUND] that's the one.
Yeah.
Well, he wanted grand and also wanted maybe a little armor
Swords.
How?
We've been collecting since we were kids, like the claymore that the armor's holding, that's from when we were ten years old, same with the broadswords.
That armor Jonathan actually had sized to himself, so that if he ever feels like it he can strap it on and walk around in it.
If there's a zombie apocalypse I'm cool.
So how much of this did you change when you moved here?
How much of it have you altered?
I'm assuming this
Was created by you guys.
Yes.
This a really impressive piece here.
We're always about repurposing as much as you can.
So the actual architecture of the home is what it was.
We built these cabinents in, cuz it was just these weird little angled alcoves where the TV was supposed to go.
So we tore that out, did that reclad the fireplace in the tile.
I mean this is the orginal A lot of it is original.
The most dramatic change was ripping the whole back wall out of the house here and putting in the collapsible doors, because in the Spring, Summer, Fall, you can just leave that wide open, walk in and out.
It was a dumb house though when we bought it, because there was no smart tech at all in the whole thing.
So everything we put in This is all everything from the surveillance security system, all the entertainment system anywhere in the world wherever we are we can control every aspect of the home from the access tot he lights to the sound, you name it.
Also and for me I like to harass people, so if my wife is here at the house and I'm out of town I like to just turn on TVs in other rooms so she hears voices just to mess with her a little bit.
He won't be married very long.
Welcome to the pool deck.
This was all dirt when we bought the house.
It's a half acre.
There was nothing out here.
We developed everything.
We developed the pool.
Swim-up bar, you can actually sit in the water and sip mai tais and be served right at water level.
Everything here was put in.
It's a little nicer than it was before, but I mean before you just had Dirt.
Technology, anywhere we can incorporate it, is important.
So in Vegas it's very dry.
A lot of people have dead lawns, so we have artificial turf.
But if you get high quality artificial turf it's great.
And what we have is also, underneath the grass, we use the sand and it has a chemical coding on it that actually keeps the surface cooler.
So in the parks around you they're not gonna burn their feet.
It actually reduces by how much.
Yeah 40 degree.
40 degrees?
Yeah.
So it's a polymer covered sand granule and yeah, so what we'll do is we'll put on the irrigation system, much like a diaper, it absorbs all the moisture and then over the next week it just slowly evaporates that, cools the surface.
The house is totally wired, not just to control the entertainment and the lights and stuff, but also solar.
We are completely offset with solar, we have enough panels in the top of the house that offset The main house completely.
And in addition to that, there's just some cool features too, like if you want to watch the football game or a movie or something
Who doesn't like watching a football game from a hot tub?
Check this out.
Projector comes down over here, and then we've got a 15 foot movie screen on the left here.
It is the perfect place To watch any movie or any sports fan.
Something I love, though, whether you're watching a movie from the hot tub or the pool, you can also use the slide.
We have a turret up over here on the right side, and there's a water slide that comes down from there into the pool, awesome.
It's clap activated, go ahead, clap.
Are you sure?
No, but you are adorable.
[LAUGH]
It's so much fun.
The funny thing is when they first designed this, they were like, yeah, we'll have a jet at 70 gallons a minute.
And then Drew was like, we need more jets, and so he doubled it, so it's like a 140 gallons a minute pumps down.
This is the ultimate hanging pad with family and friends coming over, they use it more than we do, but also we have the game room inside.
This is our arcade games, brother versus brother
Yes.
Nice.
You guys look pretty jacked in the cartoon version.
Totally accurate.
I have like a 44-inch bicep.
Obviously this is Jonathan.
So growing up, our parents always put Jonathan in blue and they always put me in every other color.
So any time you see, there's a trivia for us, any time you see baby photos Look for the non-blue that's true.
Do you play?
I mean, I do now.
All right, you have one chance to defeat the twins.
We have the, Jonathan has the Jonathan doll and his friends watching you.
That was a gentle touch.
Alright, you know what, we will
Totally fantastic everybody.
How do you play?
Totally fantastic.
Did Terry Painters'g taught Jonathon everything he knows.
Who would you say is the better looking twin?
Clearly Jonathon.
How dare you!
Guys, this is a really cool house and I super duper appreciate you guys showing me around here.
You're not done, by the way, you're staying.
Once you enter this house you never leave.
I'll get the drinks and you find the next game.
Bring some popcorn, too.
Yeah.
All right, I will school you at all of these games.
I have no life.
I literally stay home and do this.
All right, I look forward to that.
