Pro-Ject Hear-It 1 hands-on

CNET First Look
Pro-Ject Hear-It 1 hands-onThe Pro-Ject Hear-It 1 headphones are decent but not the greatest value.
Transcript
Hey. I'm David Carnoy, Executive Editor for CNET.com and I'm here with the Pro-Ject Hear-It 1 headphones. This is a debut headphone from a company that makes affordable and very good turntables. So, we had high expectations for these headphones they retail for around $130. Now, the only problem is that they have similar design to a couple of other headphones that retail for less. There's an Incipio model for instance that could be had for less than $35. These are a little bit better built than those. They do have a little bit of aluminum on the outside and they have a little bit swankier feel to them but they're based on a very similar design. Now, I don't know what's inside the drivers, what the components are, so it's very hard to tell what are they exact same components. They do sound very decent, they just don't necessarily have the built quality and the sound quality of the headphone that would cost $130. I did like them and so did Steve Guttenberg reviewed them. They sound very smooth and clear. They're also well-balanced and have decent bass response not as good as something like the ATH-M50 from Audio Technica. It's a little bit pricier headphone, a little more full sized. So, they're a decent sounding headphone, not fantastic. So, the real question here is the value equation. If these were prized at closer to $75, we could certainly recommend them but they're harder to recommend at $130 particularly since they don't have any sort of inline remote with microphone and the cord is attached on this. So, there you have it, the Pro-Ject Hear-It 1 headphone, a decent headphone, just not the greatest value. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching.