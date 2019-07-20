Tech Today

Prime Day breaks records, Elon Musk wants your brain

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the storeys that matter right now. Amazon Prime Day broke records again this week with a 48 hour event leading previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined. Over 175 million items was sold but the event wasn't without controversy. Protests were held in four US cities and parts of Europe, where activists and unions drew attention to Amazon's warehouse conditions and climate issues. Elon Musk this week showed the world his ambitious plan to link the human brain to computers. Called Neuralink, the system feeds electrical probes to the brain. And the first goal is to help those with spinal cord or brain injuries. Musk says he hopes to have the first trials on humans by 2020. And finally, there's a new Nintendo Switch. Nintendo of Japan announced the switch light earlier this week, a lighter and more portable version of the original console. But it doesn't have the Joy-Con controllers or let you dock to a television. The mini console will be released in the US in September. And Nintendo also overhauled the original Switch with better battery life for the same price. Stay up to date with all the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]

