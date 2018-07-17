Prime Day 2018 and the 404 dogs of Amazon

CNET News Video
Prime Day 2018 and the 404 dogs of AmazonFrom The 3:59 Show: The sales event's start was a mess, but Amazon says it made a lot of money anyways.
Transcript
Amazon on Monday, experienced a rough start to this years prime day with outages plaguing the website and app right as the company was kicking off its big annual sale. The situation was obviously embarrassing for the worlds biggest e-commerce company, but it doesn't appear to have significantly harm sales. The company said Tuesday. That US sales so far were, quote, bigger than ever. Which I guess doesn't surprise me that much. We didn't really know how big this outage was or how long it lasted, and Amazon wasn't gonna tell us. So, I don't know, do you think this is gonna be a big hit to them reputationally or not? I think that's probably where the hit's gonna come, is that Amazon banks itself on being This flawless, effortless, making it easy for you to buy and get what you need as easily as possible. And it was not easy to access their site- It was bad. Find what you needed. Things that you knew were there, you couldn't get to, that hurts. Yeah, yeah, they even, the search at one point was broken for me. But At the same time. I spoke with one analyst yesterday who said that, Look if they're able to fix a flaw fairly quickly then sales should be able to recover fairly easily which it looks like that actually happened. But either way. Did you spend any time buying stuff? I spent so much money. [LAUGHTER] Wait, what kinda stuff did you get? I bought a lot of big ticket things. I bought luggage and very expensive vacuum cleaners and a robot vacuum cleaner and Impressive. Fancy headphones. I spent a lot of money. But you- I haven't spent anything yet- you rebel against all things Prime now. Yeah, because I cover Amazon I almost feel like I shouldn't buy things on Prime day. I mean like, I shop around a lot, but I never actually decide on anything. One thing, one theory I do have... About this whole failure, is it possible that they might actually benefit from it? There was so much news around the failure, that maybe more people started shopping, I don't know. I dont' know, I think any time, they say No press is bad press. But when the press is, we can't go to your site and buy your things, that's not gonna help them sell stuff, really. Yeah, that's true. If you can't actually go there to buy it, I don't know. They threw so much marketing behind Prime Day and it makes sense that the sales would be up considering the reason that it was failing is cuz so many people were trying to buy things. But after the end of the day, you don't want this to be the experience people have and Bezos cares a lot about the consumer experience.