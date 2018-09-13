Your video, "Polar's newest heart rate watch will last 40 hours with GPS"
Polar's newest heart rate watch will last 40 hours with GPS

Runners, start your marathons.
Transcript
Running watches don't mess around with long battery life. Polar's newest heart rate fitness watches, the Vantage V and Vantage M, could be adventurous. Polar promises more accurate heart rate with the new sensor design. A two-color green and red LED ray that activates a metal context. When it's touching skin. It'll also work while swimming. Polar says it's the highest resolution wrist [UNKNOWN] heart rate available, but it won't deliver ECG readings. The $500 Vantage V lasts up to 40 hours with With continuous heart rate and GPS, and has a touch screen to go with it's side buttons, while the thinner, $279 Vantage M, lasts 30 hours, uses standard buttons, and lacks the barometric altimeter the V has. Both models track heart rates across sports including cycling and swimming. Polar's coach oriented Flo app promises a way for trainers using Polar's web tools to deliver workouts right to your wrist too. Both watches will be available in October.

