Polar's newest heart rate watch will last 40 hours with GPS
Running watches don't mess around with long battery life. Polar's newest heart rate fitness watches, the Vantage V and Vantage M, could be adventurous. Polar promises more accurate heart rate with the new sensor design. A two-color green and red LED ray that activates a metal context. When it's touching skin. It'll also work while swimming. Polar says it's the highest resolution wrist [UNKNOWN] heart rate available, but it won't deliver ECG readings. The $500 Vantage V lasts up to 40 hours with With continuous heart rate and GPS, and has a touch screen to go with it's side buttons, while the thinner, $279 Vantage M, lasts 30 hours, uses standard buttons, and lacks the barometric altimeter the V has. Both models track heart rates across sports including cycling and swimming. Polar's coach oriented Flo app promises a way for trainers using Polar's web tools to deliver workouts right to your wrist too. Both watches will be available in October.