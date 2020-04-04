PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: Testing specs inside real PCs
Recently, we learned about the specs of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox series x. In fact these next gen consoles use hardware that is similar spec to modern PCs.
They both have an a core AMD Gen 2 processor, much like the rise in 730 700x.
The Xbox series X has 12 teraflops of graphical compute power, which is just under the power of an RT x 2080 TI.
The PlayStation five has a custom SSD that can be read as fast as five and a half gigabits a second, similar to PCIe Gen four NVMe drives that exist out there today.
So I thought, why not put all these together and see what kind of performance we can expect from the next gen consoles.
Now before going any further, I just wanna acknowledge that what I'm doing is like comparing apples to oranges.
These benchmarks that I'm about to share with you won't translate one to one with the next gen consoles.
Just because this field performs in a certain way doesn't mean that the PlayStation five for the Xbox will perform the same.
Far from it But it does give us some context to these specs and it is representative of what kind of rock power these machines will fold.
For the motherboard, I'm using MSI as MPG X570 Gaming plus the CPU is horizon 7 3800X.
Which clocks higher than the 3700X I mentioned earlier but I did underclock it to 3.5 gigahertz to match the PlayStation 5 specs the CPU cooler is a Noctua NHL 9A.
For gram I have 16 gigabytes of crucial ballistic DDR for memory as mentioned earlier, we also have one terabyte of.
Stories using course there's PCIe Gen 4 mp 600 NVMe drive.
Our graphics card comes from ASUS, and it is the RG Strix gaming RT x 2080 Ti OC edition.
Ideally, I should be using an RT x 2080 Super as its amount of teraflops is similar to the PlayStation five and Xbox series x the specs at 11 teraflops, but the RT x 2080 tis all that I had and I don't think that going out for graphics card is considered essential in these times.
And finally I'm using an RG Thor 850 watt power supply from aces.
I've also included a $500 PC as a reference point to what kind of machine you can get for the expected cost of these consoles.
I'll go into detail about this $500 build in a future video.
So if you're interested in seeing that, don't forget to subscribe so you can catch that video when it comes out.
Now I tested Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Fortnight in load times and average frames per second on the 2 PC machines.
And PlayStation 4 Pro.
Starting with Grand Theft Auto V, booting the game took up 49 seconds on the NVMe drive and the SSD.
The PC version of this game has the menu screen whereas the PlayStation 4 version loads up right into a safe.
Loading up a save on the PC took 28 seconds on the NVMe drive And 30 seconds on the SSD.
The PS4 PRO is still chugging along and it took just under two minutes to load up.
Starting a new game and loading out of the open world and into a cut scene took the Gen 4 NVMe drive 38 seconds, while the SSD took 40 seconds.
The PS4 PRO took a minute and 24 seconds.
Moving on to RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2, the PS4 version of the game booted up Faster into the menu, but that's about it.
Loading up a save took 37 seconds on the NVMe and SSD drives.
While the ps4 Pro took almost a minute and a half and starting a new game.
Well that'll be another minute for the ps4 Pro while the PCs go and get it done in about half of the time at 31 seconds.
Fortnight on the ps4 Pro boots up almost as fast as it does on the PCs being only 20 seconds behind.
However, when loading into game it takes about 43 seconds whereas the NVMe drive loaded up the map in a blazing fast 14 seconds.
Let me break down what this means for the PlayStation five and Xbox series x. Looking at the current generation of consoles using mechanical drives really impedes the load times.
The PS fives SSD is really impressive on paper, but I don't think there'll be such a vast improvement over the Xbox series x.
PCs see a significant improvement when switching over to flash based storage for the boot drives.
As we've seen in our small test here, the difference between a traditional SSD and a Gen four NVMe drive isn't that drastic.
However, the next gen consoles are using a more advanced flash based storage to essentially future proof themselves.
Remember once these consoles released the hardware is locked in for a few years until the next cycle.
Now let's look at graphical performance.
In this test I used to build some benchmarks in Grand Theft Auto five and Red Dead Redemption two.
Since fortnight does not have a built in benchmark I played for 30 minutes on each machine and came up with an average.
It should be noted that the console versions of Red Dead Redemption two and Grand Theft Auto five are locked in at 30 frames per second.
With fortnight operating at 60 FPS, Grand Theft Auto five on the next gen PC performed incredibly well averaging over 165 frames per second, the $500 pc perform admirably giving us at least 60 FPS over the course of the test.
Looking at a more modern game Red Dead Redemption 2, we see the PC getting over 104 frames per second.
And again with the budget build hovering just To over 60 and finally fortnight we got 136 frames per second on the next gen PC, while the budget PC only averaged 51 frames per second.
However this is on the highest graphical setting.
So given that this specific 2080 TI from ASUS actually has 14 teraflops.
The performance is probably a little bit higher than what we'll get on the Xbox Series X. But to be honest, we'll most likely see similar performance between the two consoles, at least for the first batch of games.
We often see developers unlock more performance from the consoles as time goes on.
So, what does all this data really mean?
Well, nothing.
The time has come for console players to enjoy modern gaming hardware and that's what this is really about.
The PlayStation four and the Xbox One X have run their course and their hardware has become dated.
Sony and Microsoft have done a really great job of speaking out their consoles but top of line gaming hardware in 2020.
Console gamers can expect to easily hit 60 frames per second at 4k resolution or low times and go away.
Probably not, but they will be vastly improved for the console gamers.
Now the question becomes.
PlayStation or Xbox?
Well, the reality is that most likely both consoles will perform the same.
It's going to be up to the third party developers to create good ports of these games that take advantage of each console strength.
We've seen in the past how some developers can get lazy and do pretty Poor job of porting games.
That's why first party titles are so important.
Sony's Spider Man series and xboxes Halo could serve as the ultimate tech demo that really flexes each consoles muscle.
The only reason why I own a PS4 Pro is to play MLB the show, but now that that is going cross platform starting next year, I have a tough decision when it comes to the next gen consoles.
There's also a cost to consider.
The next gen consoles are expected to cost between 500 and $700.
The PC hardware equivalent of this is over $2,000 the PlayStation five and the Xbox series x are gonna be a really good bang for the buck when they release
