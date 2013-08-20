PlayStation 4 to arrive November 15

CNET Update
PlayStation 4 to arrive November 15Sony sets a date for its new system, TiVo unveils the Roamio, and Google Maps adds Waze traffic reports.
Transcript
Sony sets a date for the PS4. I am Bridget Carey, and this is your CNET Update. Sony announced that its PlayStation 4 game console will be arriving November 15th in the U.S., followed by a European launch date of November 29th. The news comes out of the Gamescom gaming conference in Germany, where it's also announced that the PlayStation Vita now is $50 cheaper with a price tag of $200. And Microsoft announced 23 games will be available when the Xbox One launches in November, including "Battlefield 4" and "Call of Duty: Ghosts." Keep in mind you won't be able to play Xbox 360 discs in the Xbox One. So, if you're planning on getting a new system, you might wanna take advantage of an Amazon promotion going on right now. If you trade in certain Xbox 360 games to Amazon, the company will give you $50 for the used game as long as you put that money to buying the same game on the Xbox One for $10 more. But you can only do it once, so it better be an old game that you really like to play. After three years, we have a new TiVo, and it's called the Roamio. Yeah. They gave it a tragic name and spelling, but it does have some cool advanced features like being able to send recorded shows to other rooms without buying an additional DVR. The Roamio boxes let you tap into many online video options like Netflix and YouTube without switching to TV input. It also works like a Chromecast. The Cast button on Netflix and YouTube apps will play a video from your smartphone to the TV. And of course, there are many tuners, tons of storage for recording shows, and faster processors for navigating and launching the apps. There are three models. It starts at $200. But with TiVo, you still need to sign up for the service. It's $15 a month or $500 for life. But you can read the full review at CNET.com. Barnes & Noble is changing its mind and announced it will still make color Nook tablets. The strategy reversal was just announced by the president of Barnes and Noble. And he said a new Nook will be coming out in time for the holidays. I got a few app updates for you to track out. YouTube is changing the look of its app, and it added a picture in picture option so you can shrink a video to be smaller in the lower right corner while you browse for other videos to watch. You can also browse and play video playlists-- which is handy if you like to use YouTube for listening to music. Google bought the traffic app Waze. And now, the two are combining information. If you use Google Maps for mobile on Android and iOS, you'll see real-time traffic incident reports from Waze users. And the Waze app has been updated to include Google Search, and the Waze Map editor includes Google Street View and satellite imagery. That's your tech news update. You can read up on more details at CNET.com/update. From our studios in New York, I'm Bridget Carey.