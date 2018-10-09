Your video,
"Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL's cameras aim to raise the bar again"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look
CNET First Look
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL's cameras aim to raise the bar again
Transcript
After being pretty much the most leaked about phones of the year, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are finally here.
As you can expect, the phones are all about the camera.
On the backs it's a 12 megapixel shooter and on the fronts it's eight megapixel cameras.
A lot of the new camera features work in the background and use AI to enhance your photo.
That includes using machine learning to recommend the best image.
A new feature called, Super Res Zoom also takes multiple shots to put together ultra detailed close up images.
Google improved the pixels ultra low light shooting mode too and it doesn't depend on the flash.
It's coming to the Pixel 3 next month and it uses software to choose the right colors based on the content of the image.
As for the front shooters, the second camera has a wider field of view so you can fit more stuff in each frame.
This year, Google is really emphasizing the phone's helpfulness to users.
A new feature actually screens incoming calls and answers spam calls on your behalf while transcribing the conversation to you.
And as part of its wellbeing endeavor, the phone has tools that'll limit your time spent on apps.
Other new features include wireless charging.
And Google is selling its own wireless charger called the Pixel Stand.
When you Pixel place a on it, it switches to a different mode.
While the Pixel 3 and 3 XL feel sturdy and light compared to last year's Pixel, it just feels a little bit more luxurious.
And you can tell by the glass backing that it's smooth and it's really comfortable to hold.
There��s still a signature glass [UNKNOWN] so people still know that you��re holding a pixel, and some of the color variance come with an eye catching color [UNKNOWN] on the power button.
In addition to black and white, Google also added a new color, which is called not pink but it��s a very soft pink that I��m all about.
If you��re debating between the two phones, know that the main differences are mostly size, screen and price.
The pixel three has a 5.5 inch screen while the pixel three xl has a 6.3 inch screen.
Other than that though the phones are pretty much the same.
They have the same cameras the same processors and the same software.
The phone's go on sale starting October 18 but you can pre-order them now.
The Pixel 3 starts at $799 while the 3XL starts at $899.
For more info check out cnet.com
PhonesMobileGoogle
Up Next
Nokia 7.1 is a solid $350 phone -- literally
1:55
LG V40 ThinQ flaunts 5 cameras, a big screen and a headphone...
2:14
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 now comes in cloud silver
1:03
iPhone XS Max: Should you go bigger?
3:46
iPhone XS: Why it's harder than ever to pick the best iPhone...
4:51
iPhone XS and XS Max: Bigger, faster, plus better battery life
3:38
Sony's Xperia XZ3 packs enough muscle to scare the Galaxy S9
1:10
ZTE Axon Pro 9 features onscreen notch, no headphone jack
2:02
Bending phone boundaries with Royole's flexible displays