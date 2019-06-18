Pixar's Toy Story 4 brings new characters, cutting-edge animation

Transcript
Open your eyes. Woody, there's plenty of kids out there. Sometimes change can be good. You can't teach this old toy new tricks. You'd be surprised. Bo Peep is back in Toy Story 4. She was in the original Toy Story, Pixar's first feature length film that debuted back in 1995. We were thrilled at the idea to be able to bring her back to the screen. And to show change in her because we haven't seen her, Woody hasn't seen her for nine years and she's been living this lost toy life. There are new characters, too. I want you to meet Porky! Hi? Hi! Hello. Agh! [NOISE] After 24 years, a lot has changed, especially the tech behind the scenes. The computing power has nearly increased, as Buzz would say, To infinity and beyond! Our computer can make things so realistic now. We try to use Toy Story 2 Woody, it's like putting a CD-ROM into a Blu Ray player. It just wouldn't work. So we had to rebuild them. We knew we could look more detailed and could see the fibers coming out through vests and everything, it's pretty wild. But We always try and keep the same Toy Story aesthetic. Back in Toy Story 1 days, you would spend half a day setting that up to make that one mirror work. And if you had ten mirrors in your shot, ten times half a day is five days, whatever. And now it's free. Will this be the last Toy Story movie? I think we'd say it could be. I mean I feel satisfied that that's the end. But yet they all have had implied futures, and so forth. It's its own movie, but at the same time it's also connected to the other three. So, I'm happy with this being, we ended in a way that this could be the end of it. Toy Story 4 comes to a theater near you June 21st.

