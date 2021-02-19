Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars, Congress questions CEOs about $GME frenzy
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
NASA's perseverance rover has officially landed safely on the surface of Mars.
The Rovers entry, descent and landing appeared to go off without a hitch and the rovers first photos of the Red Planet arrived just minutes after confirming touchdown Perseverance's mission focuses on astrobiology and the search for fossilized microscopic life on Mars.
The CEOs of Reddit, Robin Hood, Melvin Capital and Citadel appeared remotely to answer questions from lawmakers about the meme stock craze that occurred in late January and their respective companies roles in it.
The hearing lasted for hours and touched on regulation protecting retail investors and explaining decisions made to restrict share purchases at the height of the frenzy.
And finally, Facebook began preventing users from viewing or sharing news from Australian media after the country proposed legislation requiring Facebook to pay news organizations for distributing their content.
Currently Australian users are blocked from sharing Australian or international news content on Facebook and Australian publishers can't share or post to Facebook pages.
