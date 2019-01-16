Peloton Tread is one serious running machine

[MUSIC]
The Peloton Tread is a $3,995 thread mill.
I'm tempted to say it's only for the most dedicated runners because of it's over the top price, but Peloton offers guided classes of different lengths and levels of difficulty right on it's built in high definition touchscreen.
So, really this is for anyone.
So long as you think you'd actually use it, and can handle the initial cost.
Coupled with a $39 monthly fee to access classes.
The treadmill itself is a thing of beauty.
It's made largely of carbon steel and aluminum.
And weighs over 450 pounds.
The plastic stand has room for two water bottles, your phone, and pretty much anything else you might need.
Need.
Nylon fabric covers the sides of the tread, and provides extra storage for other workout gear.
A knob on the right side controls your speed.
Press the button in the middle to round up to the next whole number.
The left controls your incline.
A safety clip integrated into the stand automatically stops the tread when it's released.
There's also a stop button on the middle so, you can stop it anytime as needed.
The free button lets you run without the speed or incline on, pulling the weight of the belt manually along with you.
But the most remarkable thing about the thread is the screen, a 32 inch 1080p HD touchscreen With lists of on demand and live classes to choose from.
As you run, the screen will show your place compared to other people who have taken the class, if it's on demand.
And people who are currently taking the class if you choose to go live.
I really like this thing, but my main and really only gripe with it is the cost.
Both the really high up-front cost and the monthly recurring expense.
If you think you'd make good use of the tread and Peloton's other fitness classes, it's an excellent choice.
But there are few folks out there who would be willing to drop nearly $4,000 on a running machine.
[MUSIC]
