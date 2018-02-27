Your video, "Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy "
Paragon Mat makes pan cooking easy

The Paragon Mat is the latest addition to the Paragon Induction Cooking System, a countertop appliance that lets you set exact cooking temps.
[MUSIC] It's hard to make the perfect stack of identical pancakes. Or know exactly how long to fry an egg, Has just the right amount of runny yolk. The FirstBuild Paragon Mat wants to solve the problem. This cook top cover, its bluetooth connected sensor, and an app all work with the Paragon induction cook top so that you can set the exact temperature at which you want to cook your food. So what makes this better than just turning a knob or adjusting cook levels on a scale of one to ten? Ten. The paragon mat will automatically keep your pan's temperature steady so your food will turn out exactly how you like it. Let's take making pancakes for example. When you cook pancakes in a pan or cook top griddle, your cooking surface gets hotter as you cook. And if you're not careful your pancakes can get progressively darker if you don't manually adjust your burner. You don't have to worry about all that with a Paragon Mat. The mat monitors the temperature of your pan and tells the cook top via Bluetooth to heat up or cool down to keep the temperature stable. That means you'll get a stack of pancakes that are the same golden brown shade. But it's not all fantastic flapjacks with Paragon Mat. First, you can't just buy this mat and use it with any burner. The [UNKNOWN] which first were created after the paragon induction cooktop comes as part of the $299 paragon system so you can only use it in the set up and it can be hard to determine at what temperature you need to cook food is what you're cooking isn't available on first [UNKNOWN] Which includes some helpful guides that will automatically set the temperature for the paradime now you can always adjust the cook tops heat levels with out even using the mat but you lose the appeal of precision that the mat promises despite that the mat is a good addition to the paragon induction cook top system the added functionality of precision pan cooking. Makes the system's $299 price easier to swallow. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
FirstBuild Paragon Mat

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
The Paragon Mat is a good value-add to the Paragon Smart Cooking System. The countertop system is a good investment for enthusiastic beginner cooks who aren't afraid to use technology to give them a hand with common dishes.
Read Full Review

