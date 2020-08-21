Pack these gadgets in case of emergency

[MUSIC]
In case disaster strikes, you'll want a bag or backpack packed with essential supplies, such as medication, clothing and paperwork.
But here are the gadgets you'll need to pack.
Evacuations often happen in the middle of the night.
So you'll need a good flashlight like the solar powered rechargeable one.
It's less than $20 on Amazon and claims that one minute of cranking will give you one hour of light.
While flashlights are great headlamps are even better.
Since their inexpensive, at less than $10 each you can but one for each family member.
Other hands are free to pack up and get out of the house.
It's always a good idea to have an old fashioned am radio for alerts and notifications.
Eaton makes great emergency gear and their $25 radio offers AM, FM and weather channels bonus it's rechargeable and has a flashlight built in.
Since you're bringing all of your essential electronics, you'll need a way to charge them.
Jaggery offers a wide variety of chargers from $16.
Pocket-sized offerings up to $1,000 portable power station.
Pick one to suit your budget and your needs.
For more gadget recommendations, visit CNET.
com.
I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
