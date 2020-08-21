Pack these gadgets in case of emergency

Transcript
[MUSIC] In case disaster strikes, you'll want a bag or backpack packed with essential supplies, such as medication, clothing and paperwork. But here are the gadgets you'll need to pack. Evacuations often happen in the middle of the night. So you'll need a good flashlight like the solar powered rechargeable one. It's less than $20 on Amazon and claims that one minute of cranking will give you one hour of light. While flashlights are great headlamps are even better. Since their inexpensive, at less than $10 each you can but one for each family member. Other hands are free to pack up and get out of the house. It's always a good idea to have an old fashioned am radio for alerts and notifications. Eaton makes great emergency gear and their $25 radio offers AM, FM and weather channels bonus it's rechargeable and has a flashlight built in. Since you're bringing all of your essential electronics, you'll need a way to charge them. Jaggery offers a wide variety of chargers from $16. Pocket-sized offerings up to $1,000 portable power station. Pick one to suit your budget and your needs. For more gadget recommendations, visit CNET. com. I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

343 episodes

Tech Today

1273 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

IBM doubles its quantum computer power

1:15

Comparing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro cameras

7:34

Baratunde Thurston deconstructs 'Defund the police,' 2020 protests and more

31:42

AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Live? How to choose the best earbuds

14:39

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer build a two-story house

3:24

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:24

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Uber and Lyft service to continue in California, BlackBerry phones scheduled for 2021

1:45

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:24

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra reviewed, Oculus to require Facebook account

1:30

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer build a two-story house

3:24

How I automated my presence in video calls for a week (and nobody knew)

7:46

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a do-everything device that'll cost you

12:47

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a do-everything device that'll cost you

12:47

Vizio V21 is the budget '20s soundbar to beat

2:00

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it

8:31

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions

11:15

New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise

5:56

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23