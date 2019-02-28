Our 5 favorite things to do with Alexa

[MUSIC]
Alexa, good morning.
[MUSIC]
Good morning, sunshine.
Today there are two events remaining.
At 12:30 PM there's coffee with Sharon.
At 6 PM, there's dinner with Jim.
Here's your flash briefing.
[MUSIC]
Alexa, order more coffee.
[UNKNOWN]
Here's what I found, Amazon's choice is Amazon Fresh Columbia Ground Coffee.
Alexa, add to cart.
[MUSIC]
Okay, added to cart.
[MUSIC]
Hmm I'm hungry.
[MUSIC]
Alexa order pizza.
[MUSIC]
I have a few skills for that.
Do you want to give Dominos a try?
[MUSIC]
DId I lock the front door?
Alexa lock the front door.
Locking, hang on.
The front door is locked.
Alexa close the shades.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Alexa, turn on the TV.
[MUSIC]
Alexa.
Play Jeopardy.
[MUSIC]
This is Jeopardy, good luck today players.
[MUSIC]
Alexa, play Blackjack.
Your card is a Jack.
The total value of your hand is now 23 so you lost.
You lost this hand.
[MUSIC]
