How To Video

Our 5 favorite things to do with Alexa

Transcript
[MUSIC] Alexa, good morning. [MUSIC] Good morning, sunshine. Today there are two events remaining. At 12:30 PM there's coffee with Sharon. At 6 PM, there's dinner with Jim. Here's your flash briefing. [MUSIC] Alexa, order more coffee. [UNKNOWN] Here's what I found, Amazon's choice is Amazon Fresh Columbia Ground Coffee. Alexa, add to cart. [MUSIC] Okay, added to cart. [MUSIC] Hmm I'm hungry. [MUSIC] Alexa order pizza. [MUSIC] I have a few skills for that. Do you want to give Dominos a try? [MUSIC] DId I lock the front door? Alexa lock the front door. Locking, hang on. The front door is locked. Alexa close the shades. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Alexa, turn on the TV. [MUSIC] Alexa. Play Jeopardy. [MUSIC] This is Jeopardy, good luck today players. [MUSIC] Alexa, play Blackjack. Your card is a Jack. The total value of your hand is now 23 so you lost. You lost this hand. [MUSIC]
