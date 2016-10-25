Onkyo's TX-NR757 receiver is a solid performer

Connect with us
With a superlative feature count and distinguished sound quality, the Onkyo TX-NR757 is a titan in its field.

Onkyo had one of our favorite receivers from 2015, the TX-NR646. And so we've been shivering with anticipation to get our hands on 2016 models. And while the feature count is way up, can the new TX-NR757 compete with talented receivers from Sony and [UNKNOWN] [MUSIC] The most interesting addition to this year's Onkyo is with wireless music. The NR757 is Google Cast enabled. Which means you can cast Pandora, for example, to it and other car speakers at the same time. Which is great for parties. As it's a 2016 receiver. It naturally offers support for the immersive formats, Dolby [UNKNOWN] and DTSX. It also has dedicated zone 2 amplification. Looks wise, it's a lot sleeker than last year's model. But it still retains the direct source selection buttons we like so much. Also slimmed down is the new remote which no longer looks like it controls a power plant. The receiver has eight HDMI inputs including one on the front. And these are for compatibility for 4K and HDR video. Home theater is where the audio excels. And while the automated setup procedure wasn't great, with a bit of tweaking we were able to get it to sound suitably impressive. Movies sounded big, dialogue was perfectly understandable, and explosions had plenty of oomph. And yet while Onkyo's AVR S920W lacks [UNKNOWN] multi-room features, it offers better sound quality overall Its surround-sound was more cohesive, and the sound had better clarity with both movies and music. The Onkyo is nevertheless an excellent receiver, especially if you're interested in streaming music, it's just no longer king of the hill.

