Onewheel Pint: Small hoverboard upgrade with big potential
This is the Onewheel Pint from Future Motion, the makers of the Onewheel+ XR, which is still a pricey product today at $1,799.
But the new Onewheel Pint is almost half that price retailing from $950.
So let's go over some of the new features exclusive to the Pint.
For starters, the mag handle, which is short for magnetic handle.
And that's just exactly what it does.
It adheres to the side of the one wheel making it easier to grab and pick up.
Then there are simple stop.
A feature added for those to get acquainted faster with the one wheel, rather simply shift your weight back to come to a stop and aboard a drop making it easier for riders to step off.
I personally prefer a hop off but this feature can be toggled on and off within the one wheel app.
The one wheel app is great for changing the board settings and seen the battery level in addition to that the pint has a light bar which an Led light in front of the forward which can also provide this information along with other notifications the the pint visually looks looks and feels like a finished product you can see time went into the design From the curve area around the wheels to its smooth edges, and even its compact size it doesn't compromise on torque.
The Pint is narrower and shorter than the XR and is lighter.
The previous XR weighs approximately 30 pounds.
While the Pint weighs around 26 pounds.
So why is it less expensive?
while the XR can double the travel distance on a single charge and it's faster in addition to supporting larger riders.
The Pint can hit a speed of 16 miles an hour and travel 6 to 8 miles on a full charge.
While the XR travels 12 to 18 miles on a full charge with a top speed of 19 miles An hour.
Future motion really wanted to create something more affordable for the masses without compromising on the experience.
After taking the pilot for a test run, I would say they hit the nail on the head.
The board is very maneuverable, acceleration was good for a person of my size.
Size and after toting around the XR, the Pint is a lot more transport friendly and can even be taken on some airlines where the XR cannot due to its larger battery.
Traveling and sight-seeing with the one wheel has now been added to my bucket list.
