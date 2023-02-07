OnePlus Unveils OnePlus Pad 4:16 Watch Now

Feb 7, 2023 Tablets

Speaker 1: And here it is for the first time. This is the One Plus Pad, our first ever tablet. When it comes to the One Plus Pad, our users want efficiency and convenience, whether it's for connectivity or multimedia. And we've delivered on both [00:00:30] with the One Plus Pad. And when it comes to portability, our tablet delivers a full cinematic experience from the moment that you press play on YouTube or when you're watching your favorite cricket or football match. Now, let's take a closer look at our first tablet, the One Plus Pad. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] Welcome [00:02:00] to the world's first tablet with a seven to five screen ratio. We call it Read Fit. The crucial difference is the height, delivering the best possible reading experience. And let me tell you, being a square has never been so fun. The One Plus Pad also has a massive 88% screen to body ratio, which will ensure plenty [00:02:30] of real estate on the OnePlus pad. Now compared to other flagship tablets that are 11 inches, the one plus pad will offer a massive 11.61 inch screen. With the exclusive seven to five ratio, the seven to five ratio makes reading a webpage, an ebook, or even a spreadsheet, much more comfortable and convenient, all while comfort. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] The OnePlus Pad is also going to deliver an industry leading 144 hertz refresh rate. It transforms every little detail, elevating all of your visual content. It also has a 2,800 by 2000 pixel resolution resulting in an impressive 296 pixels per inch, which is [00:03:30] perfect for those Viper vi vibrant images and sharper texts. It's truly brilliant with 500 nets of brightness as well. The one plus pad is bright in more ways than one. It's also smart too. It has 2048 levels of intelligent brightness control to ensure a more comfortable viewing experience in any environment. [00:04:00] When we designed the OnePlus Pad, we asked OnePlus users what they wanted from a tablet, and the answer, a sleek ultraportable form factor that emphasizes on comfort.