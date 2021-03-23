OnePlus 9 Pro review: The best phone OnePlus has ever made
Mobile
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
The 9 Pro is the best phone that one plus has ever made.
But the competition has never been more fierce.
So does this slick new flagship have what it takes Let's find out.
[MUSIC]
The one plus nine Pro is packed with some of the best technology the smartphone world has to offer.
There's a lot I really like about it and there are some great reasons to be excited.
It looks beautiful for one thing with quite an elegant classy design, which I think would appeal just as much to your suit and tie wearing business types as it would to your beanie hat wearing microbrewery owners.
I really love this mirrored finish on the back as well as those shiny chromed accents around the camera, and of course the shiny Hasselblad logo as well.
It's all glass and metal so you probably will want to keep it in a case, if you're the clumsy type, but it is ip 68 rated so that will at least keep it safe and the odd spilled drink.
Is 6.7 inch display curves nicely at the edges and fills the whole front of the phone, so there's no wasted space here.
With a max resolution of 1440 by 3216 pixels.
It is absolutely pin sharp and it's bright and vibrant too.
So playing colourful games looks absolutely superb.
Underneath all of this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and on my review model, there's also 12 gigabytes of RAM.
Safe to say then it's absolutely stuffed with way more power than you'll ever likely to need and certainly with my time of the phone...
Found basically nothing that would slow it down for its camera at one plus partnered with pro camera maker Hasselblad to help bolster its photography skills.
And that's a pretty smart move because while one plus phones have generally been pretty good, its cameras have never been right at the top of their game.
So has this new partnership change that well in Word.
No,
[MUSIC]
there's no question that this thing can take really beautiful photos using its standard.
It's super wide or its telephoto lenses.
It takes good photos at night as well.
And it can shoot video in up to 8k resolution.
But one plus has made a big fuss over its Pro mode and after spending some time using it, I'm not super impressed.
Sure it can take photos in 12 bit raw, and the more bits you have, theoretically, the better dynamic range your photos will have.
But pro mode doesn't use all of the lenses, so you can't use pro mode with super wide and you can't use pro mode with the telephoto lens.
There's also no kind of modern computational raw photography, much as what we've seen with Apple with its ProRAW.
So I've generally found that images shot in Pro mode don't look as good as images that you would get from the standard camera lens using things like HDR.
Powering all of this is a 4500 milliamp hour battery, which put up an average fight on our tests being beaten by the Galaxy S 21.
Ultra and even the cheaper one plus 9. However, the nine pro does support 65 watts fast charging, which will take this thing from empty to full, in about 30 minutes.
Now that is hugely, fast and it makes it ideal if you're heading out but you've forgotten to give it a full charge.
You could just give that little bit of boost for 10 minutes and you'll be good to go.
Better yet the 65 watt charger that comes in the box so you don't even need to hunt around the internet to find one that works.
It also supports 50 watt wireless charging but only if you have a compatible wireless charging dock and that is something that you will have to buy separately.
S No yes with its lovely design is gorgeous screen and it's super quick charging skills.
The one plus nine pro really does have a lot to offer.
The camera can take gorgeous images and while it is a step forward for one plus, both Apple and Samsung have taken even bigger steps forward with their phones recently.
And unfortunately one plus still isn't quite up there with them.
If camera skills are your top priority in a phone, then it's still worth looking towards the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or the Apple iPhone 12 Pro max.
But unless your goal is to get the best camera around, then you shouldn't let any of that put you off because this thing does take every single box that we expect from a flagship phone in 2021.
But what do you think of the one plus nine pro?
Is it the phone for you?
Or do you want something with the best camera you can possibly get?
Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below and make sure to keep it cnet's for a lot more
[MUSIC]
Up Next
5 reasons I love the OnePlus 9
5:03
This rainbow keyboard teaches you music with games
8:36
Sony Xperia Pro review: Phone, 4K camera monitor and 5G
9:37
Bose Sport Open Earbuds review: Quirky design, surprising sound
6:16
We review the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its bonkers cameras
9:22
Galaxy Buds Pro review: Worth the upgrade?
8:50
PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison
15:36
MacOS Big Sur review: A 2020 rebirth to match new hardware
11:00
OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Next-gen 5G connectivity at an affordable...
4:21
Pixel 5 and 4A 5G review: Superb cameras, now with 5G