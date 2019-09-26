OnePlus 7T packs premium features for just $600

Transcript
[MUSIC] One plus the second flagship of the year is here known as a one plus 70. It costs $599. And it's $70 cheaper than the one plus seven pro which came out in May. That's because the company considers the 70 as a sequel to last year 60 rather than a sequel to the 7 pro. In short the 70 isn't as premium as 7 pro but there's still some key update. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Unlike the seven pro the one plus 70 has a teardrop notch instead of a pop up selfie camera and the phone has a slightly smaller six point 55 inch screen compared to the seven pros, but both still have a smooth 90 hertz display. On paper, it's 10 ATP screen isn't as sharp as a seven post 1440 display, but you can't really discern a difference in real life. The one plus 70 has a slightly smaller 3.8 ampere our battery, but its processor is a bit more powerful. That's because it has a two point 96 gigahertz Snapdragon 855 plus chipset, whereas the seven Pro has a Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone also employs one plus is updated charging technology called warp charged 31 plus claims that it charges 23% faster and you could charge the entire battery in about an hour. Lastly, both phones have triple rear cameras, but the Oneplus 7T setup is encased in this rather large circle and it has a 12 megapixel telephoto camera. The 7 Pro meanwhile, has an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Speaking of photos, the 7T takes excellent pictures Photos are vibrant and sharp and the new macro mode lets you take pictures of objects up close the phones night scape mode for capturing images in low light at times took sharper photos than the pixel three, but the pixel three handled white balance and colors More accurately than the one plus 70 in the dark. You can also take portrait photos with a wide angle camera as well. The one plus 70 is one of the first phones to run Android 10 out of the box. In addition to update notifications and privacy settings, One plus added a few more tweaks for people who want to curb screen time the funds Zen mode feature which makes all aspects of your phone inaccessible except for making emergency calls and taking photos now has different durations instead of just 20 minutes reading mode which previously would turn all your colors of your screen to black and white to reduce eyestrain. Now has an additional color mode, and the one plus 17 native phone gallery lets you file away certain photos and save them into a hidden folder. The phone doesn't have wireless charging, expandable storage or a headphone jack. It's also not rated for IP watering system resistant But the company claims it's as waterproof as a 7Pro. Back in the summer we dumped the s7Pro for 30 minutes in a tank of tap water and it survived no problem [MUSIC] At $600 the 1 plus 7 NT is competitively priced. I preferred over the Samsung Galaxy S10E because it has more features and it's cheaper. But in my opinion, I say go for the seven throw. The extra processing power on the 70 isn't that noticeable and day to day usage and I'd like to seven pros overall design and pub selfie camera better. So if you have the extra $70 I say choose the one I7Pro is debt [MUSIC]

