OnePlus 6T's in-screen fingerprint reader looks to the future

After months of rumors, speculations, and official statements, Chinese phone maker OnePlus finally unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6T.
On the surface, the phone looks similar Similar to it's one plus six predecessor which was only released five months ago in May.
But there are important differences.
First the six T is the first widely available phone in the US to have an in screen finger print reader.
So you can scan your finger print on the front of the display to unlock your lock screen.
Screen.
Meanwhile, the phone retains its sin bezels all around since the sensor is embedded underneath the screen.
Now I haven't really noticed any improvements in my day to day life with this change.
And while the scanner works fast enough, in comparison it doesn't appear to work as quickly as a dedicated reader on the back of the 1+ 6. Because of the fingerprint on display, the 6T also the first One Plus phone to abandon the headphone jack.
If you already don't own a pair of wireless headphones, there's a dongle included in the box.
As someone who likes her wired headphones though, the whole move is kind of a drag.
But, so it goes.
Third, the phone's notch is smaller.
It's now a less obtrusive tear drop shape, instead of a black tab.
If you still hate the notch though, you can blacken the sides for a more traditional look.
Lastly, for US customers the 6T is certified to work on Verizon's network, even though One Plus doesn't have any commercial relationship with the carrier.
[MUSIC]
OnePlus also slightly improved the 6T's camera.
Though all hardware specs remain the same, there's a new dedicated night mode that supposedly captures better low light pictures.
OnePlus claims the 6T also handles lighting better for people's portraits.
The phone's battery capacity has also been bumped up.
In our preliminary lab tests, the 6T lasted over 16 hours.
For continuous video playback on airplane mode.
That's an improvement to the one plus six's 15 and a half hour average.
Keep in mind that the 6T's starting price is slightly more expensive now because its baseline storage increased.
It now starts at $549 for six gigs of RAM and 128.
Gigs of storage.
But the highest 8 gig, 256 gig tier still costs $629.
[MUSIC]
Overall, the OnePlus 6T delivers notable new changes to the OnePlus Y while iterating on the already excellent OnePlus 6, and including Verizon customers is a step in the right direction to expand the company's reach in the US.
If you're looking for an affordable, top notch end android, consider this XT.
But if you already have this [UNKNOWN] you don't need to upgrade.
Especially if you want to hold on to your headphone jack.
