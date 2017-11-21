HolidayBuyer's Guide
Tech Today

OnePlus 5T reviews are in, Uber's new app features

Today's major tech stories include reviews of the OnePlus 5T, Uber's slew of new features and Pixel owners getting a new look at Google Lens.
This is CNet and you're the show that does matter right now. review of the OnePlus 5T are in and they are very positive. The Chinese phone maker seems to have a hit with its latest Android flagship, but the company's biggest challenge is still appealing to a more mainstream smartphone audience. By and large most Android users haven't heard of the company Perhaps they'll start to now is the impressive 5T's prices ultra-competitive starting at just $499. Uber has updated the ride hailing app to add features like requesting a ride for someone else, proving vehicle visibility by requesting a lit beacon from the car's window, and live location sharing to ensure locating your ride is Easier than ever. Look for the new updates in the coming weeks. And finally, Pixel, and Pixel two owners should notice google lens popping up in their system features. Users should soon be able to point their cameras at almost anything, and the phones built in assistant should have information for what they're looking at. Pixel owners should expect the roll out soon. [MUSIC] You can see today, with the latest, by downloading the Cnet app from the Apple or Google Play store.

