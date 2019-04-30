Oculus Quest unboxed: what's inside Facebook's new VR kit
The future of VR has been many years in the making.
Oculus Rift came out in 2016.
I've got right here the Oculus Quest which is Facebook's latest totally standalone VR headset that's available now, and it cost 399.
You don't need a PC with this.
It's wireless, it's got self contained controllers that colic the things you play on consoles or PCs.
So let's take a look.
Kinda looks like a game console here.
So it's a big box.
Bigger than the Oculus Go which came out last year for 200.
Let's just take a look at this.
It's all plastic wrapped.
So we're about to open this up, show you some of the games you get on here.
[UNKNOWN] Immortal, Sports Scramble, Harmonix Dance Central, Creed Rise to Glory.
Let's just open this, right.
This is the 64 gigabyte model with internal storage.
And I don't know what's in here.
I assume it's an Oculus.
Let's open this up.
To do that I will just find a nice area to,
Open that up, here we go, [SOUND] Try not to scratch that box too much, [SOUND]
Here we go, okay, much more shiny.
[NOISE] So this is the box and let's see.
Is it a slider?
It's a slider.
Okay so that off that part here.
Now I've been really curious about this headset, because standalone VR has been around.
But it hasn't allowed full room tracking to the degree that this allows.
Which really feels like you've got game console and full controls.
So let me take this over here and let's just move this over to the side.
So this box is a lot like the first Oculus Rift.
Matte black, super minimal, there's the logo.
And I'm gonna open this up.
Feels very dramatic and nicely package.
It's just centralized right there.
It's a self contained.
Let's take this little box out here, it's got all the accessories.
And this is the Quest.
Now, the arms on the sides are stiff.
It looks like a smaller version of the Rift.
These are the tracking cameras here.
And if you turn it around here, it says before you start, install the Oculus app.
That's the little cover.
On top of the lenses and the lenses have their own little plastic wrap which I'm gonna keep on because I don't want to smudge them up yet.
So there's that.
Now, here are a pair of Oculus touch controllers.
Now, the Oculus touch controllers that are available for the Oculus Rift on PC, these are redesigned versions.
These will also work with the new Oculus Rift S for PCs.
These are literally the same as the PC controllers.
And they have, I'm holding them upside down.
They have triggers, they have buttons, they have analog sticks.
These also have vibration feedback.
And they also will register whether you move your fingers up or down, so you can actually grab things just like you can with the Oculus Rift if you've used that before.
These feel nice.
Now, as far as putting batteries in, they take double A batteries, I believe.
So, if you slide that open.
You have to put batteries in.
Let's tape those and put them over here.
And that's it for this box.
Let's see what other good this thing included in little mini box here, I assume the charger.
There you go.
So it is a USBC charger, pretty standard.
And this, in case you don't know, is a spacer.
This is for if you have glasses, there's a little glasses icon there.
You can put this inside the Oculus Quest headset and give yourself a little more room for big glasses like this.
Now with the Oculus Go, it worked with my glasses just fine without the spacer, but we'll have to see.
Definitely don't break that, don't lose that.
And here is the pretty long charge cable.
So open this up,
Unhook the USBC cable, it's also just nice to have an extra long USBC cable if you need one of those.
And let's open, boy did a terrible job with that.
So let's open this up here, And.
This cable is long enough that you could actually keep this plugged into the wall using it although I dealings with you you could wander a pretty large space of loculus class.
Technically unlimited although you will draw your boundary in the room to keep you safe.
One side here is a standard connection.
This one's a little L shaped, because I'm sure that's the one that goes into the headset itself and keeps it a little more flush like that.
So anything else in this box?
Let's just cable this up for a moment.
Put this over here, and move those over there.
Tuck those over here.
And inside here, look!
They gave up double A batteries.
That's very considerate.
So you don't even have to hunt for ones in your home [LAUGH] or go to your drug store or whatever.
So, double A batteries and Inside here, reference guide, which tells you basic controller functions, headset fit advice, glasses space or headset care.
By the way, keep it away from sunlight.
I learned that last year when direct sunlight burned.
A spot on the screen of my headset when it faced the sun.
That's what happens with high powered lenses.
And set-up, instructions, the giant safety and warranty manual to be browsed through at another time.
And that looks like that is it.
Did they put any Glasses cloth in here, I don't think they did.
BYO glasses cloth, just take care of your lenses.
That's the thing is that you may get dust on them, you might have to clean them at some point.
There's no carrying case here, but that is the Oculus Quest.
We're gonna be doing a lot more with it Coming soon I'm gonna be wearing it on my head.
I'm going be reviewing games of it.
But if you wanna see what this feels like, I'm just gonna put this on.
Let's just see what happens here.
This is the lens adjuster to create different, it's called interpupillary distance, IPD, to make sure it's fitting right with your eyes.
And here's volume buttons on the bottom.
Here's a headphone jack, it's got one of those, and it's actually got two headphone jacks, very interesting.
I think those are two headphone jacks.
And let's move the velcro here, get this on my face.
And You can adjust all these velcro straps here to get the right fit.
But the quest is a pretty stiff.
I mean that's not going to fold down.
So we want to pack it, carefully put it on and I would be ready to go.
If this were booted up.
In a setup, which it's not yet, but this is Oculus Quest, full motion VR stand alone, and I will be reviewing it.
