Nvidia launches new Ampere GPUs, Facebook's election plan
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week.
Nvidia rolled out its new ampere based RT x 3000 series graphics cards with the top of the line r tx 3090 that the company claims can handle 8k in 60 frames per second gameplay.
We also heard about the 3080 and 3070, the usual better faster replacements for their predecessors, the RT x 2080 and 2070.
Essentially, the 30 generation of the GeForce cards are intended to provide the performance with ray tracing and dlss Then we expected when Nvidia first announced the RTX line, Samsung on Tuesday provided more details about its new Galaxy z fold 25G, which at first showed off at a virtual unpacked event on August 5.
The biggest tidbit shared during unpacked Part 2 was the device's price.
$2,000 in the US, while $2,000 is very expensive for a lot of people, especially in the middle of a pandemic, the pricing could have been worse.
Samsung packed features into the Z fold 2 that address most of the complaints with the older model and ever find the foldable into an even more sleek, luxurious device.
And finally, Facebook says it will limit new political ads during the final week of the November election.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook will continue to add context to posts that seek to broadly D legitimize Malan voting or the outcome of the election.
Additionally, the social network will remove posts with implicit misrepresentations about how or when to vote.
You can stay up to date with the latest, visiting by CNET
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Facebook to tackle voter suppression, Google shows how AI powers...
1:23
Samsung's new 2-in-1, Facebook takes down troll account network
1:47
Nvidia debuts 30-series GPUs, Z Fold 2 starts at $2000
1:46
TikTok deal incoming? Amazon Prime Air gets FAA OK
1:33
China makes TikTok sale difficult, Apple boots Epic Games
1:49
A 4K Switch? Clock's ticking on TikTok
1:22
Amazon has a new fitness band, TikTok boss quits
1:11
Facebook braces for Apple's privacy changes, Fall Guys is most...
1:35
A 4K Nintendo Switch? New Fitbit products
1:48
Report says Zuckerberg warned about TikTok, Audible's cheaper...