Nvidia launches new Ampere GPUs, Facebook's election plan

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week. Nvidia rolled out its new ampere based RT x 3000 series graphics cards with the top of the line r tx 3090 that the company claims can handle 8k in 60 frames per second gameplay. We also heard about the 3080 and 3070, the usual better faster replacements for their predecessors, the RT x 2080 and 2070. Essentially, the 30 generation of the GeForce cards are intended to provide the performance with ray tracing and dlss Then we expected when Nvidia first announced the RTX line, Samsung on Tuesday provided more details about its new Galaxy z fold 25G, which at first showed off at a virtual unpacked event on August 5. The biggest tidbit shared during unpacked Part 2 was the device's price. $2,000 in the US, while $2,000 is very expensive for a lot of people, especially in the middle of a pandemic, the pricing could have been worse. Samsung packed features into the Z fold 2 that address most of the complaints with the older model and ever find the foldable into an even more sleek, luxurious device. And finally, Facebook says it will limit new political ads during the final week of the November election. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook will continue to add context to posts that seek to broadly D legitimize Malan voting or the outcome of the election. Additionally, the social network will remove posts with implicit misrepresentations about how or when to vote. You can stay up to date with the latest, visiting by CNET [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1286 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

TikTok expert says whoever buys it is playing with fire

15:18

B8ta founder Vibhu Norby says the latest tech has to be touched to be believed

13:04

TCL unveils smartwatch for seniors

1:21

TCL touts TV tech on two 10-inch tablets

4:14

LG shows off air-purifying face mask at IFA 2020

2:29

Asus unveils ZenBook Flip S

5:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

B8ta founder Vibhu Norby says the latest tech has to be touched to be believed

13:04

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Hinge, cameras and durability revealed

7:58

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

TikTok expert says whoever buys it is playing with fire

15:18

2021 Honda Odyssey first drive: Maximum minivan

5:14

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga remains a luxurious behemoth

8:34

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2

2:39

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras

5:49

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

My impressions of Microsoft X-cloud after one week

5:27

Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing: What's inside

5:59

Five things I learned playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

6:53

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23