Nvidia highlights real-time graphics rendering with marbles demo
Let's take a look at ampure in action at our kitchen GTC a few months ago, we showed Marvel's the world's first fully patronized photorealistic real time graphics.
It was running on our highest entering Quadro r tx 8000 Turing was doing 720 p 25 frames per second.
Today, we're gonna run an enhanced version of marbles with even more special effects.
And it is running at 1440 p 30 frames per second over four times the performance.
Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy marbles at night.
marbles is entirely path traced no rasterization or real time there are hundreds of areas.
Lights including spherical area lights, there's no pre baking everything is dynamic.
The depth of field is film quality and beautiful.
Everything is dynamic, diffuse, GI all dynamic.
There are hundreds of robots 80 million triangles.
Materials are physically accurate physics simulation and volumetric rendering in real time.
dlss 2.0 is doing the super resolution in a big noisy,
Let's compare marbles Turing and marbles ampere You can see dramatic visual quality jump of ampere, marbles on train runs at 720p 25 frames per second.
marbles and ampere runs a 1440 p 30 frames per second more than four times the performance and ampere even at area lights and depth of field.
A giant performance leap
