Nvidia highlights real-time graphics rendering with marbles demo

Transcript
Let's take a look at ampure in action at our kitchen GTC a few months ago, we showed Marvel's the world's first fully patronized photorealistic real time graphics. It was running on our highest entering Quadro r tx 8000 Turing was doing 720 p 25 frames per second. Today, we're gonna run an enhanced version of marbles with even more special effects. And it is running at 1440 p 30 frames per second over four times the performance. Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy marbles at night. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [SOUND] marbles is entirely path traced no rasterization or real time there are hundreds of areas. Lights including spherical area lights, there's no pre baking everything is dynamic. [MUSIC] The depth of field is film quality and beautiful. [MUSIC] Everything is dynamic, diffuse, GI all dynamic. There are hundreds of robots 80 million triangles. Materials are physically accurate physics simulation and volumetric rendering in real time. [MUSIC] dlss 2.0 is doing the super resolution in a big noisy, [MUSIC] Let's compare marbles Turing and marbles ampere You can see dramatic visual quality jump of ampere, marbles on train runs at 720p 25 frames per second. marbles and ampere runs a 1440 p 30 frames per second more than four times the performance and ampere even at area lights and depth of field. A giant performance leap

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1283 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Full breakdown of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series (3070, 3080, 3090)

3:56

Asus debuts world's first Wi-Fi 6e router

4:56

Asus reveals all-new ROG Delta S gaming headset

2:30

Asus unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3000 series

3:55

Nvidia announces three new RTX GPUs

12:27

Nvidia highlights real-time graphics rendering with marbles demo

3:26

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

What's new to stream for September 2020

4:49

Selling your house is too hard and too expensive

16:39

Elon Musk's Neuralink demonstration in 14 minutes

14:06

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Trump's top cybersecurity official: Mail-in ballots are safe

25:16

Full breakdown of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series (3070, 3080, 3090)

3:56

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

My impressions of Microsoft X-cloud after one week

5:27

Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing: What's inside

5:59

Five things I learned playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

6:53

Let's make sense of Fitbit Sense's three new sensors: First look

8:26

Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker: Our new Editors' Choice 2020 drip coffee maker

4:23

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23