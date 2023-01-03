Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023 2:19 Watch Now

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023

Jan 3, 2023 PC Gaming

Speaker 1: Today I'm excited to announce our next GPU in the Family. The GForce RTX 40 70 tie. The RTX 40 70 tie delivers up to three times the performance of our previous flagship gpu. The 30 90 ti, it will max out your 1440 P gaming monitor, delivering over 120 frames per second on modern games like a plague Tale rere, war Hammer 40 k, dark tide F1 2022, and Spider-Man [00:00:30] Miles Morales. With the power of DSS three, the 40 70 Tide delivers 1.8 x performance across a range of titles while consuming almost half the power. The RTX 40 70 tie is packed with 40 terra flops of ADA shader cores, 93 terra flops of third generation RT cores and 641 terra flops of fourth generation tensor cores. It features dual a V one encoders to [00:01:00] double the performance of video export. The RTX 40 70 tie will be available on January 5th with a starting price of 7 99. Speaker 1: The RTX 40 series is the ultimate GPU for serious gamers and creators, and the RTX 30 series continues to be the best GPU for mainstream gamers. Starting at just 3 29, gamers and creators are turning to RTX laptops to drive the most demanding games and apps. [00:01:30] The need for performance and portability has fueled RTX laptop growth well beyond the overall PC market. And now over one third of GForce users are creating, and there's more to come. With 60% of the GForce laptop installed base not yet upgraded to RTX power and thermal constraints are the ultimate challenges in delivering high performance in thin, highly portable laptops. With [00:02:00] the ADA architecture we set out to transform laptops through process design and technology, the result is a massive two third reduction in power at the same performance. Put another way, ADA beats our current flagship GPUs with one third. The power.