Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023
Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023
2:19
Watch Now

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023

PC Gaming
Speaker 1: Today I'm excited to announce our next GPU in the Family. The GForce RTX 40 70 tie. The RTX 40 70 tie delivers up to three times the performance of our previous flagship gpu. The 30 90 ti, it will max out your 1440 P gaming monitor, delivering over 120 frames per second on modern games like a plague Tale rere, war Hammer 40 k, dark tide F1 2022, and Spider-Man [00:00:30] Miles Morales. With the power of DSS three, the 40 70 Tide delivers 1.8 x performance across a range of titles while consuming almost half the power. The RTX 40 70 tie is packed with 40 terra flops of ADA shader cores, 93 terra flops of third generation RT cores and 641 terra flops of fourth generation tensor cores. It features dual a V one encoders to [00:01:00] double the performance of video export. The RTX 40 70 tie will be available on January 5th with a starting price of 7 99. Speaker 1: The RTX 40 series is the ultimate GPU for serious gamers and creators, and the RTX 30 series continues to be the best GPU for mainstream gamers. Starting at just 3 29, gamers and creators are turning to RTX laptops to drive the most demanding games and apps. [00:01:30] The need for performance and portability has fueled RTX laptop growth well beyond the overall PC market. And now over one third of GForce users are creating, and there's more to come. With 60% of the GForce laptop installed base not yet upgraded to RTX power and thermal constraints are the ultimate challenges in delivering high performance in thin, highly portable laptops. With [00:02:00] the ADA architecture we set out to transform laptops through process design and technology, the result is a massive two third reduction in power at the same performance. Put another way, ADA beats our current flagship GPUs with one third. The power.

Up Next

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops
ces23-nvidia-rtx40-2

Up Next

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops

Massive 18-inch gaming laptop leads the new Alienware lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch gaming laptop leads the new Alienware lineup

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find
ces-crazyhomeproducts-site

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find

Samsung showcases bold foldable phone and tablet concepts at CES 2022
samsung-foldable-screen-concepts-v2

Samsung showcases bold foldable phone and tablet concepts at CES 2022

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats
roborock-master-thumbnail

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats

CES 2022 wraps up and BlackBerry phones inch closer to extinction
tt010822pic

CES 2022 wraps up and BlackBerry phones inch closer to extinction

The best laptops of CES 2022
laptops-of-ces-2022-video-1

The best laptops of CES 2022

All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month
screenshot-2022-01-07-at-16-09-55.png

All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month

The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive
ces-besttvs-00-00-04-25-still001

The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops
ces23-nvidia-rtx40-2

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023
nvidia-rtx-00-00-02-22-still096

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch gaming laptop leads the new Alienware lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch gaming laptop leads the new Alienware lineup

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find
ces-crazyhomeproducts-site

Crazy Home Products That Are Tough To Find

These Robots Are Becoming More Like Humans
flying-tech-to-watch-seq-00-07-11-13-still001

These Robots Are Becoming More Like Humans

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch gaming laptop leads the new Alienware lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch gaming laptop leads the new Alienware lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit