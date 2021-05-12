Nvidia and Intel announce new chips, Razer and Asus update laptop lineups
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Nvidia has announced an expansion of its entry level graphics processor lineup.
Introducing the GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti designed to bring more power to budget gaming laptops The chips bring features like ray tracing to the mainstream, as well as more efficient processing algorithms, all starting at $799.
Also joining in on the new chip action was Intel, which announced its new 11th Gen Intel Core h series mobile processors on On Tuesday, codenamed Tiger like at the top of the line is the flagship Intel Core i 911 980 h k, which the company is calling the world's best gaming laptop processor target- Get heard at high-performance, Gamers and creatives.
These are the first CPUs built on Intel's 10, nanometer, super-thin process.
And, of course, new processes from Nvidia and Intel means new laptops.
Leading the way is Razor, which is used the release of Intel's 11th, gen chips as a chance to revamp its blade, 15 advance gaming line up.
As well as a Seuss, which is upgraded it's tough f 15 and F 17 gaming laptops with the new chips.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
