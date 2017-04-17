Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

NSA all up in banks?

According to a new leak, the NSA may have used Windows exploits​ to access important financial institutions.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. The TheShadowBrokers hacking group has released new information. They say that the NSA used Windows hacking tools to target several banks. The hacking tools were stolen last year, and allowed the NSA to break into a range of systems Microsoft says that it has already patched the holes that took advantage of these exploits. iPad 4 users, you might be in line for an upgrade. According to a number of reports, iPad 4 users who have had issues with their tablets might be able to take those machines to Apple to get another tablet. According to 9to5Mac, Apple may replace the faulty iPad 4 tablets with iPad Air 2 models. And finally, images of the Moto C may have leaked online. The images show a large rear camera and a texture power button. The images also show a standard headphone jack along with a micro USB port instead of the newer USB-C standard, and a removable back. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app available for Android and iOS.

