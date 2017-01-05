Connect with us
Noted everyman Nick Offerman warms up the CNET stage with a personalized greeting: CES 2017 Live

CES 2017 Live: Noted everyman Nick Offerman warms up the CNET stage with a personalized greeting

At a show dominated by gadgets and concept technology, actor and comedian Nick Offerman joined Jeff Bakalar on stage to talk about a form of human expression that has survived the technological revolution.

