Not all Texans want a border wall

For the past three years, we've been hearing about the border wall.
And we hear a lot from politicians in Washington and what they think.
And I wanted to actually go down to the southern border and talk to people who are living there and see what they think Think about the wall.
Growing up, I spent every summer in Texas with my grandparents.
And I have family all over the state.
So I decided to head to Texas to visit as many towns as I could along the border, which is about 1,200 miles long.
Walls save lives.
Walls save tremendous numbers of lives.
I was at this Trump rally.
He was speaking in El Paso about a block from the border.
The biggest proponents of open borders are rich liberals and wealthy donors.
Here's what the border wall looks like in El Paso now.
You see the Rio Grand River in the middle, which marks the border for the entire state of Texas, Mexico is on the left side, and the US is on the right.
For years, this wall was a chain link fence.
The big replacement wall was added just this year.
What's interesting is that there is already wall all along the southern border and since President Trump took office, no new miles of wall have been built.
We have seen replacement wall and walls being reinforced like in El Paso.
The majority of border walls are in California, Arizona and New Mexico.
Texas, on the other hand, is full of natural barriers like canyons created by the Rio Grande river and the Chihuahan desert.
If you follow the river 250 miles east of El Paso, you'll reach Presidio, Texas.
John Ferguson is the mayor there.
So, if they were to build a wall, where would the wall go?
Well, it probably would be located in conjunction with, we have a river levy that pretty much runs the length of Presidio.
I'd imagine they'd probably try to construct it on top of the river levy that's here.
What does this community think about putting a border wall here?
I'm very much opposed to it.
I think it's not necessary, I think with some technology we can keep the border, place where it can be monitored and things like that.
[UNKNOWN] specifically are really one big community with a river flowing through the middle of it Plus a lot of us are related on both sides.
My daughter is married to a Mexican citizen.
So to have a wall there, even though people would still be able to cross at the port of entry, just the symbolism, to me, is very ugly.
And I would never want to see it here.
I also visited Brewster County, which is the biggest border county in the US.
Has 192 miles of border and no walls yet.
It's barren and desolate.
I think that if we could put the wall where it's necessary, just different parts of the border, and in the gaps, fill it with some technology and some more border patrolmen.
Bunny Dodson's family has been in Texas for six generations.
He's the county sheriff.
What kind of technology do you think would be helpful for patrolling the border?
For sure, cameras.
Maybe some kind of a drone type thing to patrol regular basis day and night.
Cuz it's gonna, most of these guys are crossing during the night and hiding up at the Man power.
You may have all the technology you want but if you don't have a man to go check the camera or check the censor when it goes off, they're just gonna do less right now.
And Sheriff [UNKNOWN] also told me the government will have to pay for the technology because his county can afford it In all, I drove 2,500 miles around Texas for this story.
I also rode along with border patrol and crossed the border and talked to migrants desperate to enter the US.
Stay tuned for those stories.
