Nokia phones arrive in every shape and type

Beecham Deze line of Nokia branded phones keeps expanding and the company's got a bunch of new phones announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
How do you tell all the Nokia phones apart?
Let me help you.
The Nokia 9 is a crazy new 4 rear camera phone that has extra HDR and for bokeh depth for photos.
And we get into that in another video.
The Nokia 210 is a little bitty future phone that looks like the phones you probably have tucked in a drawer somewhere.
It's not Android and doesn't have a touchscreen.
But it has an Opera Mini browser, can share photos to Facebook, and it has Snake!
Look!
Snake!
And it costs about 30 Euros.
The Nokia 1 Plus is the company's newest Android Go phone.
With a 3D nano pattern red case, 5.45 inch 18:9 screen, and Android 9 Go edition, which has optimized apps that use less storage and RAM.
Good thing, because this only has 8 or 16 gigabytes of storage and 1 gigabyte of RAM.
But it costs just 89 or 99 Euros.
And Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 are the new Nokia budget middle range phones.
Both have dedicated Google Assistant buttons that can be tapped or long pressed and power buttons that glow and pulse when messages are received.
The Nokia 3.2 is bigger but less fancy costing 129 Euros but boasting a two day battery life on a 4000 mAmp battery.
The Nokia 4.2 is smaller, but nicer at ���169 with an extra dual rear camera for bokeh effects and a fingerprint sensor and NFC with Google Pay.
Both run Android 9 Pie and have Snapdragon 429 and 439 processors respectively.
Got that?
Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 Nokia 4.2, Nokia 9.
That's your Nokia report from MWC.
