Nintendo Labo VR, reviewed: a box of magic tricks

Nintendo has a VR kit, they make VR now.
Well, if you buy Nintendo Labo VR, which is an $80 kit, or sold separate bits.
I've got the box right here, and it works with the Nintendo Switch, and it turns it into kind of Google Cardboard VR.
How does it all work, and how well does it work?
I've got a box here full of 32 sheets of cardboard and the game.
So I'm gonna spend a number of hours putting this together and we're gonna find out.
[MUSIC]
So here it is, or most of the pieces.
This took me about ten hours to build all the stuff in the [UNKNOWN] LABO VR Kit.
Which has five creations plus the goggles, all sorts of different combinations of things you can build.
So there's a lot of folding involved, just know that.
Nintendo LABO VR, just like Google Cardboard, just allows you to pop it right on your face Or peek in and out.
There are no straps, which is a good thing, because the Switch has a 720p display, and its pixellated blurriness is not a good match for super immersiveness.
You get nauseous if you put this on your head and use it to move around like a high-end VR headset.
But if you're using it for a 3-D simple experience where you're peeking into it.
It works surprisingly well especially with the games and the apps Nintendo designed.
The basic kit includes a gun-like blaster and the goggles for $40 this might not be a bad place to start plus you can the extra bit separately and it costs the same overall.
The Blaster plays an alien shooting games and it feels like a cardboard version of a bazooka or the PlayStation aimed controller for a VR.
There are plenty of other many arcade games that come with LABO 2, and you can play them in VR or out of VR, and even hack and reprogram them in LABO garage to make your own versions which I didn't have time for The camera can zoom in and shoot pictures of sea creatures in one game.
It feels oddly satisfying and it's adorable.
The bird, well it just flaps its wings and you can play a bird simulator, pilot wings type game with it.
The elephant brilliantly simulates a more advanced VR controller by tracking with infrared stickers and the Joy-Con's camera.
And it can be used to doodle or play kinetic puzzles.
[MUSIC]
The wind pedal is like a gas pedal that blows wind on your face.
It plays its own games but also combines with the bird.
This could be a kid's first VR learning kit.
There's enough to play and do that $80 for the full deluxe set isn't crazy.
Or, start with the $40 pack and see how you go.
Someday in the distant future, we'll look back on Nintendo and it's weird cardboard worlds as works of forgotten genius.
All this cardboard stuff may not be easy to store and it might grow old over time.
But who else is dreaming bizarre ideas like this?
LABO VR isn't the best VR, but it's clever, creative tools should be what all future VR aims to be.
Weird and wonderful.
[MUSIC]