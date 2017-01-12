Nintendo debuts Switch price and date, Apple to buy scripted TV shows?: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Nintendo debuts Switch price and date, Apple to buy scripted TV shows?1:15 /
The biggest tech stories of the day include brand new info on Nintendo's Switch console, Apple's interest in scripted TV shows and a Google Maps update that'll let you order a ride share straight from the app.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Nintendo debuts Switch price and date, Apple to buy scripted TV shows?.