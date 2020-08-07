Nintendo brings in major profits, TikTok gets a new competitor
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Nintendo announced its latest financial numbers and reported an operating profit of around 1.4 billion US dollars.
This profit was up more than 400% compared to the same time last year.
The company also revealed that the Nintendo Switch has sold 61.4 4 million units.
That means this switch is poised to outsell the original Nintendo Entertainment System, which sold 61.9 1 million units.
Instagram just launched its Tik Tok competitor called Reels in more than 50 countries, including Australia, the UK and the US.
Reels is a feature within the Instagram app that allows the user to record video add music and backgrounds.
Instagrams VP of product said that people want to view more short videos on the app.
He added that last month 45% of videos uploaded to Instagrams feed were 15 seconds or less.
Disney will release its live action film Milan, Through Disney Plus, the movie will arrive on September 4, but will cost $30.
That's on top of the monthly charge for Disney plus, Disney will give customers access to watch Milan indefinitely as long as they keep their Disney plus membership active.
